World
Casa FC / depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti

© Alessandra Bello
Padua, Italy
  • Architects: depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  305
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alessandra Bello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Terreal, Bulthaup, Davide Groppi, 70 Materia, Alucobond, FLOS, Schuco
Text description provided by the architects. House FC is located in a residential area protected from vehicular traffic. Its concept derives from a composition of compact volumes that discard and overlap to establish specific relationships with the surrounding context. The base presents a dark aluminum facing, the modularity of which originates all the openings. North it encloses the service spaces, appearing closed and impenetrable. On the other hand, the bright living room opens southward, with large windows facing the grassy garden.

Plan - Ground floor
Sections
Over this podium mounts a simple quadrangular volume with an exposed brick cladding with a clear and vibrant texture, an evident external expression of the building's domestic character. It includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a study. The projection of the upper volume on the base towards the south protects the windows in the living room from the sun's rays.

The brick facing is interrupted by the large openings of the bedrooms. It is also punctually dematerialized, becoming a perforated texture that produces plays of light on the facades and acts as solar protection for the interiors.

The linear architecture dialogues harmoniously with the plant essences in the garden. The spaces closest to the living areas host shrub compositions which constitute an ideal extension of the living room and stand out even more on the dark and homogeneous aluminum basement. Holm oaks and a hornbeam hedge have been planted along the borders to modulate the degrees of privacy in regard to the urban context.

Project gallery

depaolidefranceschibaldan architetti
