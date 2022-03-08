We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Old Mill Conversion into Cultural Centre / studio nada

Old Mill Conversion into Cultural Centre / studio nada

Save this project
Old Mill Conversion into Cultural Centre / studio nada

© Todor Todorov© Todor Todorov© Todor Todorov© Todor Todorov+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restoration, Renovation, Cultural Center
Karpachevo, Bulgaria
  • Architects: studio nada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  285
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Todor Todorov
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

Text description provided by the architects. Standing at the very entrance of the village, the old Mill is not only an important landmark but also a meeting point of cultures, nationalities, generations, and ideas. In 2022, it was converted into a cultural center awakening the social and cultural life in the village and the region. The Mill underwent a dramatic transition from an abandoned ruin to a vibrant public space, regained back to the community it belongs.

Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

The old Mill was initially built in the nearby village. Later on, it was moved all the way to Karpachevo and rebuilt to the place it stands now. After it closed down it was abandoned and suffered serious damages. In 2019 the Devetaki Plateau Association decided to bring life back to the Mill.

Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

The main aim of the project was the adaptation and repurposing of the abandoned building by using local natural materials and recycling the available ones. (wooden planks, roof tiles, adobe bricks and plaster, baked bricks, stone, etc.) The essential concept was keeping the raw, rural aesthetics of the original fabric. At the same time integrate the new function in a holistic sensible manner to meet the new needs.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The main design concept for the new intervention was adopting the principle of contrast and balance. Following this idea metal elements painted in white were introduced to the interior as a contradiction to the rustic rough old timber structure. The newly added elements not only enhance the natural look of the old structure but also introduce light to the interior space. A tender metal “lace” was used to frame the banisters and the ascetic furniture.

Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

It offers safety and new functionality at the same time, still allowing the visitor to see the authentic elements behind it. The play between old and new, dark and light, ‘clean’ and ‘dirty’ create the special atmosphere of harmony and balance with respect to the authentic spirit of the place. The overall result – a hybrid space that managed to keep its unique and genuine character, but also satisfy all the contemporary needs of the newly added function.  

Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov
Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

The 3-story timber structure was kept in its original state – undergoing structural reinforcement was needed to provide safety for the visitors. Openings through the floors allow multi-story vertical visual connection and communication. The 1st floor, accessible from the main entrance to the south, consists of 3 zones – information point, kitchenette and communal area – a meeting place for all generations. The 2nd floor acts as a multifunctional space that provides a stage for different kinds of cultural events – training, presentations, workshops, lectures, public discussions, and co-working space. Lavatories for visitors, storage space, and rent-a-bike facilities are positioned on the ground floor. To secure access to the 2nd floor a new staircase and railings were added. The wooden windows were remade in their original layout and doubled on the inside with aluminum double-glazed windows to ensure energy saving.

Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

What was once an abandoned ruin is now returned to the local community adding new meaning to an old landmark.   

Save this picture!
© Todor Todorov
© Todor Todorov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:5558 Karpachevo, Bulgaria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio nada
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRestorationRenovationCultural CenterBulgaria
Cite: "Old Mill Conversion into Cultural Centre / studio nada" 08 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978078/old-mill-conversion-into-cultural-centre-studio-nada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream