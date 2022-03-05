One Plus One House / refresh*design

Save this picture! © Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

+ 13

Design Team : Erhard Rathmayr, Corinne Trang, Monika Obrist

Client : Kate & Matthew

Architects : REFRESH*DESIGN

City : Paddington

Country : Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

Text description provided by the architects. Set amongst a background of vernacular detached houses on a traditional narrow 7.5-meter wide inner-city Brisbane lot the additions and alterations at the Paddington Cottage Renovation comprises of a simple and clear geometric reference to the turn of the century houses in the area in the form of a small yet well detailed and crafted extension to a high-set timber cottage with the aim of providing more living space and a greater connection to the north-facing backyard and mature tree for a young family.

Save this picture! © Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

Two architectural gestures underpin the narrative of this modest kitchen living and bedroom extension. The first captures the formal qualities of the dwelling. The geometry of the addition is a direct mirror of the existing cottage’s proportions however, re-interpreted as a rigorously geometric composition wrapped in compressed fibre cement sheeting and cover battens. A series of strategic openings in the form of solid casement and large retractable doors windows address both overlooking concerns from adjacent neighbours and create a seamless indoor/outdoor relationship.

Save this picture! © Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

Save this picture! © Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

The second is an idea of detaching the new volume from the existing, integrating a central courtyard and circulation space that connects the split-level plan between new and old. Clad in a light-weight polycarbonate sheeting with timber battens. The previously dark core of the cottage now allows both volumes direct access to natural light and cross ventilation whilst further enhancing the connection to a landscaped courtyard, setback areas and along with it a sense of advancement to the local vernacular.