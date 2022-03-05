We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. One Plus One House / refresh*design

One Plus One House / refresh*design

Save this project
One Plus One House / refresh*design

© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Paddington, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

Text description provided by the architects. Set amongst a background of vernacular detached houses on a traditional narrow 7.5-meter wide inner-city Brisbane lot the additions and alterations at the Paddington Cottage Renovation comprises of a simple and clear geometric reference to the turn of the century houses in the area in the form of a small yet well detailed and crafted extension to a high-set timber cottage with the aim of providing more living space and a greater connection to the north-facing backyard and mature tree for a young family.

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Two architectural gestures underpin the narrative of this modest kitchen living and bedroom extension. The first captures the formal qualities of the dwelling. The geometry of the addition is a direct mirror of the existing cottage’s proportions however, re-interpreted as a rigorously geometric composition wrapped in compressed fibre cement sheeting and cover battens. A series of strategic openings in the form of solid casement and large retractable doors windows address both overlooking concerns from adjacent neighbours and create a seamless indoor/outdoor relationship.

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan
Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

The second is an idea of detaching the new volume from the existing, integrating a central courtyard and circulation space that connects the split-level plan between new and old. Clad in a light-weight polycarbonate sheeting with timber battens. The previously dark core of the cottage now allows both volumes direct access to natural light and cross ventilation whilst further enhancing the connection to a landscaped courtyard, setback areas and along with it a sense of advancement to the local vernacular. 

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan
© Andy Macpherson / Alanna Jayne McTiernan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
refresh*design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "One Plus One House / refresh*design" 05 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977942/one-plus-one-house-refresh-star-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream