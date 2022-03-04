696 Office / proconcept

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Detail
Sopot, Poland
© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski
© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski
  • City : Sopot
  • Country : Poland
Text description provided by the architects. The building was designed in late 2018 and constructed in 2020. Situated in Sopot, Poland, it is adjacent to the city's main road, blending in with the urban area. It houses both the headquarters of an upmarket developer as well as the architecture firm behind its design.

© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski
© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski

A big challenge was establishing a form that would complement its surroundings while remaining simple and unostentatious. A way to achieve this was using a wooden panel pattern on the facade, effortless and organic in its form. Although to juxtapose that lightness, the rest of the elements were left raw, with exposed concrete insight. The outside is highly polished, yet has an unfinished feel to it.

© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski
© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski

The decision to unveil the ground floor has its roots in the main principles of modernist architecture, giving the building a sense of serendipitous weightlessness.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The final touch is situated on the premises’ atrium; standing at over 10 meters tall, is a Platanus tree. The greenery created a serene and secluded nook in the heart of the hustle and bustle around it. On top of that, windows on all floors overlook the tree, bringing smoothness to the workspace.

© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski
© Andrzej Lopata, Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski

Project location

Address:Aleja Niepodległości 696, 81-853 Sopot, Poland

