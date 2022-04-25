Museum of Historical Remembrance of Colombia Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura

+ 24

Pavilion • Medellín, Colombia Architects: Yemail Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe Systems Incorporated , Arauco , Lumex Sas , Sutex , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Antonio Yemail

Design Team : Sebastián Vélez, José Luiz Hoyos

Client : Centro Nacional de la Memoria Histórica

Graphic Design : Tangrama Gráfica

Construction : Estructura creativa, Creato Estudio de Arquitectura

Scale Model : Juan Sebastián Velez

City : Medellín

Country : Colombia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. During the 2018 Book and Culture Festival, the museum Museo de Memoria Histórica de Colombia (Museum of Historical Remembrance of Colombia) installed the pavilion Voces Para Transformar a Colombia (Voices to Transform Colombia) in the park El Parque de los Deseos, where stories of pain and courage that have been ignored for a long time are exposed.

Voces Para Transformar a Colombia was a preview of what the Museum will be, which will begin to be built this year and will open its doors in 2020. With videos, comics, installations, fabrics, paintings, audio and texts, the exhibition tells dozens of stories of the armed conflict based on three axes: the land, the water and the body.

These stories are not black and white, they do not simply speak of victims and perpetrators: they speak of human beings, of communities that have rejected war, of leaders who have defended life.