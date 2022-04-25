We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Museum of Historical Remembrance of Colombia Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura

Museum of Historical Remembrance of Colombia Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura

© Alejandro Arango

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Pavilion
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: Yemail Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arauco, Lumex Sas, Sutex, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects : Antonio Yemail
  • Design Team : Sebastián Vélez, José Luiz Hoyos
  • Client : Centro Nacional de la Memoria Histórica
  • Graphic Design : Tangrama Gráfica
  • Construction : Estructura creativa, Creato Estudio de Arquitectura
  • Scale Model : Juan Sebastián Velez
  • City : Medellín
  • Country : Colombia
© Alejandro Arango
Text description provided by the architects. During the 2018 Book and Culture Festival, the museum Museo de Memoria Histórica de Colombia (Museum of Historical Remembrance of Colombia) installed the pavilion Voces Para Transformar a Colombia (Voices to Transform Colombia) in the park El Parque de los Deseos, where stories of pain and courage that have been ignored for a long time are exposed.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
General Floor Plan
General Floor Plan
© Alejandro Arango
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Voces Para Transformar a Colombia was a preview of what the Museum will be, which will begin to be built this year and will open its doors in 2020. With videos, comics, installations, fabrics, paintings, audio and texts, the exhibition tells dozens of stories of the armed conflict based on three axes: the land, the water and the body.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
These stories are not black and white, they do not simply speak of victims and perpetrators: they speak of human beings, of communities that have rejected war, of leaders who have defended life.

© Alejandro Arango
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionColombia
Cite: "Museum of Historical Remembrance of Colombia Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura " [Pabellón Museo de Memoria Histórica de Colombia / Yemail Arquitectura ] 25 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977876/museum-of-historical-remembrance-of-colombia-pavilion-yemail-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884
