We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Iran
  5. Amir Ebrahimi Office Building / Zandigan Architects

Amir Ebrahimi Office Building / Zandigan Architects

Save this project
Amir Ebrahimi Office Building / Zandigan Architects
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht

© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Tehran, Iran
  • Project Manager : Keyvan Varqayi
  • Design Team : Keyvan Varqayi, Sadegh Dadkhah
  • Client : Reza Arj
  • Construction Manager : Sam Iravani, Reza kani
  • Structural Consultant : Mr Sajjadian
  • Mechanical Consultant : Mr Sarkazians
  • Electrical Consultant : Mr Azmayesh
  • Graphic Presentation : Negar Khodadi
  • City : Tehran
  • Country : Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in one of the main streets of a well-known residential neighborhood with commercial corridors named Pasdaran, located north-east of Tehran. During the design process of this modern commercial building, we have made efforts to choose a middle ground between meeting today's needs of modern offices and benefiting from prior knowledge of design in Iran. This action led us to design an innovative property with an integrated identity. The project is a six-story building with a retail flat and five office floors.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht

The design inspiration is drawn from historical brickwork decorative patterns and emerged with stylish folded metal panels. Multiple layers of different materials shape the facade's skin. Each of the two major layers separately slides on the building mass to create the facade. The under laid layer is made of folded metal panels cut-outed in the placement of the windows, and the top layer is formed by a zigzag brick pattern with vertical cuts, which makes perpendicular gaps in the position of windows.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht

The combination of these two layers has created the whole harmonious facade. The zigzag pattern is extracted from brick copings of the historical buildings in Iran. To implement bricks, we used laser-cut metal sheets in the top and bottom of each vertical section of the facade. Then vertical rebars were fixed at regular intervals. In the end, bricks pined to the rebars well aligned.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht

The composition of materials and the combination of colors are essential parts of our design process; thus, the brick color is accurately chosen as the same color as the famous red brick of the old buildings of Tehran. Metal panels are colored in matte smoky gray to make a modern office look that coordinates well with brick's color. Also, we used a unique local granite stone at the street level, which is directly in the sight of the passing pedestrians and building visitors. At the main entrance, we used wood curved panels with warm colors in harmony with granite stones to make a pleasant welcome to the visitors.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht
© Mohammad Reza Nikbakht

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zandigan Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsIran
Cite: "Amir Ebrahimi Office Building / Zandigan Architects" 03 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977742/amir-ebrahimi-office-building-zandigan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream