We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Vallda House / Fabel Arkitektur

Vallda House / Fabel Arkitektur

Save this project
Vallda House / Fabel Arkitektur
Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur

© Fabel arkitektur© Fabel arkitektur© Fabel arkitektur© Fabel arkitektur+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vallda, Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur

Text description provided by the architects. The Vallda house is situated in the southern part of Sweden, on a site with a beautiful view to the west. It is a single-family house with two very different sides. One side contains the entrance where the building has an angle that catches the visitors and directs them towards the entrance door.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

There are not many windows on this façade as it faces the road. The other side has a lot of windows and glass doors to enhance the contact with the beautiful view and surrounding nature from all the rooms facing this side. It should be easy to access nature and the outdoor area from every room. 

Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur

The design of the Vallda house challenges how much space we need in our private home and how large or small(!) a single-family house needs to be in a country where it becoming more and more common to build very large private residences.

Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur

In the floor plan, there is a focus on the kitchen, the largest room in the house. It is there the client wants to spend their time with family and friends. Next to their kitchen table, there is a large glass folding door that extends the room and gives it sunlight throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur
Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur

Through the entire building, there is a sightline and a corridor where all the techniques and storage are gathered. The bedrooms are small but with great views of nature. The entire volume of the building is extended with a roof to create a large protected place outdoors, there is one fireplace on both sides of the façade.

Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur

The house is constructed of cross-laminated wood and those boards are visible as the surface of the walls and the ceiling indoors. It has a wooden façade and a wooden roof, both treated with black tar. Wood as a roof cladding and the tar treatment are both very traditional for old Swedish houses in the countryside.

Save this picture!
© Fabel arkitektur
© Fabel arkitektur

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fabel Arkitektur
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Vallda House / Fabel Arkitektur" 02 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977687/vallda-house-fabel-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream