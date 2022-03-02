Vallda House / Fabel Arkitektur

+ 13

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Vallda house is situated in the southern part of Sweden, on a site with a beautiful view to the west. It is a single-family house with two very different sides. One side contains the entrance where the building has an angle that catches the visitors and directs them towards the entrance door.

There are not many windows on this façade as it faces the road. The other side has a lot of windows and glass doors to enhance the contact with the beautiful view and surrounding nature from all the rooms facing this side. It should be easy to access nature and the outdoor area from every room.

The design of the Vallda house challenges how much space we need in our private home and how large or small(!) a single-family house needs to be in a country where it becoming more and more common to build very large private residences.

In the floor plan, there is a focus on the kitchen, the largest room in the house. It is there the client wants to spend their time with family and friends. Next to their kitchen table, there is a large glass folding door that extends the room and gives it sunlight throughout the day.

Through the entire building, there is a sightline and a corridor where all the techniques and storage are gathered. The bedrooms are small but with great views of nature. The entire volume of the building is extended with a roof to create a large protected place outdoors, there is one fireplace on both sides of the façade.

The house is constructed of cross-laminated wood and those boards are visible as the surface of the walls and the ceiling indoors. It has a wooden façade and a wooden roof, both treated with black tar. Wood as a roof cladding and the tar treatment are both very traditional for old Swedish houses in the countryside.