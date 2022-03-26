We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Canal House / Tassou Associates

Canal House / Tassou Associates

Save this project
Canal House / Tassou Associates
Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis

© Emanuelis Stasaitis© Emanuelis Stasaitis© Emanuelis Stasaitis© Emanuelis Stasaitis+ 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the iconic Regents Canal, Tasou Associates Canal House (2020) seeks to reinvigorate a neglected site with a prominent frontage. The relation between the wider site and the canal was key to the design; the house takes advantage of views along the waterway whilst landscaping and planting are intended to help reinvigorate biodiversity in the area. 

Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis

Only a ten-minute walk from St Pancras & Kings Cross train stations, the site is surrounded by taller apartment buildings consisting of varying materiality. The opposite bank features the publicly accessible towpath which sits below a high retaining wall, above which is a collection of terrace housing. This prominent location places the Canal House in direct view of the busy pedestrian walkway between the recently developed Coal Drops Yard and the busy Camden Market.

Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis

The Canal House utilizes hand-made grey-brown bricks which contrasts the surrounding apartment buildings without being overstated. Despite a generous first-floor living space, the ground floor footprint is relatively small; allowing a connection between the canal and the wider site, which will eventually be paved to create a Mews-style environment. The main mass of the building is likewise determined by the surrounding context; designed to retain the views and privacy of its neighbors. The result of this sensitivity is strategically angled external walls as well as a pitched kitchen roof, dipping to meet the old boundary wall of 16 St Pancras Way Internally, this creates a unique kitchen layout with obscured skylights above the countertop. 

Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis

Internally, the ground floor sits below the water level of the canal, accommodating more intimate bedroom spaces. The outlook from these rooms provides a unique view of the canal from water level, emphasizing the strong connection to the surrounding context by placing residents at eye level of the passing barges. These enclosed spaces are contrasted by the first floor, which provides a modern open living space with unparalleled views along the waterway.

Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis

A timber bench highlights the large corner window before extending further into the room, anchoring the views to the modern internal space. The open living area is separated from the kitchen and dining space by a sculptural timber staircase; the spine of the building transforms the circulation into a beautifully crafted oak feature leading up to the third floor. 

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Although yet to be implemented, the landscaping of the site was designed under the advice of the Canal and River Trust in order to prioritize and encourage biodiversity along the water. This planning includes the removal of the existing mesh fence which separates the site from the canal and the planting of native species along the site boundary. 

Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
Save this picture!
© Emanuelis Stasaitis
© Emanuelis Stasaitis

Although the main purpose of the Canal House is to function as a practical home for its residents, the design has also strived to respond to the wider context and positively influence the surrounding urban environment. Surrounded by taller apartment buildings, it is unique in its scale and intentionally occupies as little space as possible.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tassou Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Canal House / Tassou Associates" 26 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977492/canal-house-tassou-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream