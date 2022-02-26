We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. House in Cala / StudiodelRio

House in Cala / StudiodelRio

Save this project
House in Cala / StudiodelRio

© Jeffrey Zamora© Jeffrey Zamora© Jeffrey Zamora© Jeffrey Zamora+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Ramón, Costa Rica
  • Architects : StudioDelRio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1216 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jeffrey Zamora
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Extralum, Blue Marble Geograpihics, Cemento Fortaleza, METALCO, Tecnigypsum, Trimble
  • Design : Anyelo Quiró, Alonso Hidalgo
  • Engineering : StudioDelRio
  • Project Management : StudioDelRio
  • Landscaping : StudioDelRio
  • Interior Design : StudioDelRio
  • Builder : Juan Campos C.
  • City : San Ramón
  • Country : Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora

Text description provided by the architects. Generating phrase: ''Compact volume, perforated and in prolongation, are some of the interest concepts when there is such a straight relationship with the exterior. A clear perception of spatial amplitude gives rise to the proposal, which with multi-functional spaces organizes in the element an interior that pays tribute to the surrounding rural landscape''.

Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora

In Cala the housing design responds to an active daily life during the early morning hours of the day. This is fundamental, so the social area opens at dawn in transparency, bringing natural light and thermic comfort to morning activities. It is designed for a family of three, an elementary school teacher, a systems engineer and a teenager.

Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora

The project is located in an area with mountain character, a winter season with six months of heavy rains, something very representative of the tropics from where we directed the process to adapt the proposal.  This design project has extended eaves and protection pieces on the facades of higher incidence. This fills the interior with shades that evoke warmth from its materiality.

Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora

Topography on the site is broken, the project takes advantage of this by incorporating two slopes in design intentions. One slope function as private space for resting, the other incorporate an elevated deck that accentuates the emptiness. The intentional visual escapes in the openings allows the development of family intimacy in the interior.

Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora

The interior design is achieved through the use of plywood sheets that define the double height, giving each area its own character. We also created a neutral color palette with yellow as the protagonist. The exterior is made with corrugated galvanized iron sheets finished in black, the textural changes in the roof generate a transitional threshold, and frame the surrounding natural elements to provide each visual activity a continuous contact with the natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Jeffrey Zamora
© Jeffrey Zamora

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
StudiodelRio
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "House in Cala / StudiodelRio" [Casa in Cala / StudiodelRio] 26 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977480/house-in-cala-studiodelrio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream