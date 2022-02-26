House in Cala / StudiodelRio

+ 27

Houses • San Ramón, Costa Rica Architects : StudioDelRio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1216 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Jeffrey Zamora

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Extralum Blue Marble Geograpihics , Cemento Fortaleza , METALCO , Tecnigypsum , Trimble Manufacturers :

Design : Anyelo Quiró, Alonso Hidalgo

Engineering : StudioDelRio

Project Management : StudioDelRio

Landscaping : StudioDelRio

Interior Design : StudioDelRio

Builder : Juan Campos C.

City : San Ramón

Country : Costa Rica

Text description provided by the architects. Generating phrase: ''Compact volume, perforated and in prolongation, are some of the interest concepts when there is such a straight relationship with the exterior. A clear perception of spatial amplitude gives rise to the proposal, which with multi-functional spaces organizes in the element an interior that pays tribute to the surrounding rural landscape''.

In Cala the housing design responds to an active daily life during the early morning hours of the day. This is fundamental, so the social area opens at dawn in transparency, bringing natural light and thermic comfort to morning activities. It is designed for a family of three, an elementary school teacher, a systems engineer and a teenager.

The project is located in an area with mountain character, a winter season with six months of heavy rains, something very representative of the tropics from where we directed the process to adapt the proposal. This design project has extended eaves and protection pieces on the facades of higher incidence. This fills the interior with shades that evoke warmth from its materiality.

Topography on the site is broken, the project takes advantage of this by incorporating two slopes in design intentions. One slope function as private space for resting, the other incorporate an elevated deck that accentuates the emptiness. The intentional visual escapes in the openings allows the development of family intimacy in the interior.

The interior design is achieved through the use of plywood sheets that define the double height, giving each area its own character. We also created a neutral color palette with yellow as the protagonist. The exterior is made with corrugated galvanized iron sheets finished in black, the textural changes in the roof generate a transitional threshold, and frame the surrounding natural elements to provide each visual activity a continuous contact with the natural environment.