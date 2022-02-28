Keche House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura

+ 22

Houses, Landscape • San Bernardino, Paraguay
Architects : Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura

Area : 300 m²

Year : 2021

Manufacturers : ALUPAR , EQUIPA SRL , FERROCONTI , FORESTAL GUARANI , HIDROCENTER , IMPEXPA SRL , INDUSTRIA BARRIOS SA , IPALE ALTA GAMA , LA TREPA , TECNIMET SA , TECNOCENTRO

Lead Architect : Javier Corvalán

Structural Calculations : Anibal Aquilar

City : San Bernardino

Country : Paraguay

Text description provided by the architects. The “Keche” house or the periscope of a stone submarine called Bulo, stranded in Yby'anguy in San Bernardino. It is well known that Le Corbusier landed in Asunción in1929. His trip is an unforeseen event on his agenda, although he left it recorded with notes and drawings as was his good habit. Much more interesting and I would even say exciting, is the story that makes him fly to Paraguay.

Antoine de Saint-Exupery is the one in charge of doing it and although Le Corbusier's visit was inconsequential, that of the writer pilot was not, not at all. In his imagination, a beautiful story was beginning to take shape.

Certainly, he was staying at the Hotel del Lago de San Bernardino and his room window, which today is recognized in his honor, observed the landscape of Lake Ypacarai, and that, on the horizon, the Patiño hill draws the hat or "the boa that swallowed the elephant”. The work of "The Little Prince" was published years later and although it can be shown otherwise, we like to imagine that it was so.

Yby'anguy is located on one of the slopes of the San Bernardino hills overlooking the lake. There in a lot of a stone ravine (yby'anguy) is the submarine. A room or “Bulo” is excavated, covered by water with a sink. Higher up, the periscope extends, where the highest level of the land offers the best view, where the “Keche” house is located.

“Keche” (crooked) because it accommodates the topography, because it places one support higher than another and accommodates the body, because it is difficult to stand on a hill, because it seeks to see exactly what The Little Prince was looking at.