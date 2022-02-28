We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. Keche House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura

Keche House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura

Save this project
Keche House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Landscape
San Bernardino, Paraguay
  • Architects : Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ALUPAR, EQUIPA SRL, FERROCONTI, FORESTAL GUARANI , HIDROCENTER, IMPEXPA SRL, INDUSTRIA BARRIOS SA, IPALE ALTA GAMA, LA TREPA, TECNIMET SA, TECNOCENTRO
  • Lead Architect : Javier Corvalán
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Text description provided by the architects. The “Keche” house or the periscope of a stone submarine called Bulo, stranded in Yby'anguy in San Bernardino. It is well known that Le Corbusier landed in Asunción in1929. His trip is an unforeseen event on his agenda, although he left it recorded with notes and drawings as was his good habit. Much more interesting and I would even say exciting, is the story that makes him fly to Paraguay.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Antoine de Saint-Exupery is the one in charge of doing it and although Le Corbusier's visit was inconsequential, that of the writer pilot was not, not at all. In his imagination, a beautiful story was beginning to take shape.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Certainly, he was staying at the Hotel del Lago de San Bernardino and his room window, which today is recognized in his honor, observed the landscape of Lake Ypacarai, and that, on the horizon, the Patiño hill draws the hat or "the boa that swallowed the elephant”. The work of "The Little Prince" was published years later and although it can be shown otherwise, we like to imagine that it was so.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Sección
Sección
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Yby'anguy is located on one of the slopes of the San Bernardino hills overlooking the lake. There in a lot of a stone ravine (yby'anguy) is the submarine. A room or “Bulo” is excavated, covered by water with a sink. Higher up, the periscope extends, where the highest level of the land offers the best view, where the “Keche” house is located.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

“Keche” (crooked) because it accommodates the topography, because it places one support higher than another and accommodates the body, because it is difficult to stand on a hill, because it seeks to see exactly what The Little Prince was looking at.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLandscapeParaguay
Cite: "Keche House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura" [Casa Keche / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura] 28 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977478/keche-house-javier-corvalan-plus-laboratorio-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream