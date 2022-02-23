Renovation of Yunnan Dazhixianxian B&B / ruanxiaozhou design studio

+ 38

Design Team : XiaozhouRuan, Jun Zhang, Hongqi Yu, ZhipengXue, Lijun Liu

Design Consultant : Yu Xiao, ZhouliangRuan, Haoqing Zhang, Ling Chen, Shangming Chen, Dongsheng Xu, Kang Lu, Fuxing Pei

Structure Engineer : Li Peng, Xiaojie Hu, Peng Zhao

Structure Consultant : Li Peng, Zhun Zhang, Xiaojie Hu, ChaoqunLeng

Main In Charge : Kun Yang, Yong Yang, Bihong Chen, Qing Li, Chongjin Li, Guoming Li, Jianxin Mo, Zuoming Huang, Zhixiong Huang, Xingyuan Huang, Jinhui Chen, Zhixing Xu, Jinfu Cao, Jiafu Sheng, Xiang Ruan, Fulin Li

Metal Work : Kunming XiaotongrenCrafts Co. Ltd, Ningbo Bend Design

Furniture Manufactures : Shanghai Zhencang Decoration Co. Ltd

Identification Design : BY-ENJOY DESIGN, ruanxiaozhou design studio

City : Yuxi

Country : China

Background. The project locates in Luchong Area at Cheng River beside the Fuxian Lake in Yunnan Province. In order to protect the water quality of Fuxian Lake, the local government gradually relocated the lakeside residential areas. The relocation led to the demolition of the old houses, which also provided the opportunities for recycling of brick and tile materials in this project. The following articlefocuses on the renovation strategies of three-story frame brick buildingsand newly-built the Floating House, the ClayScreen, the Bamboo Pavilion, the Rain Pavilion, the Tile Pavilions, the Slope Pavilionand the original walls withslight renovation. All of these present the output of renovation strategies, The eight rural construction styles emphasize thinking and analysis on renovation strategies of rural architecture.

Save this picture! Street facade view. Image © Wenlong Yang

The Brick House, to Live in Poetry. The brick building functionally contains the restaurant, multi-purpose hall, and guest rooms of the B&B. Integrating the function of the brick building and the characteristics of display along the street, we removed a small amount of red brick walls and porcelain tiles to retain the original frame beams and columns of the building. The exterior wall is made of local blue bricks and glass bricks woven into the wall, and the weave responds to the local traditional "waterwheel fishing" bamboo basket structure. The glass blocks create light penetration. The customed glass brick windows match the natural ventilation. and the built-in ventilation tubes match ventilation and rainwater collection. Inspired by construction methods by local craftsmen, we made a special "brick and concrete wall", which was a concrete wall cast in the mold of local blue bricks with the texture and color of local blue bricks. A transparent glass brick arch space was made on basis of construction characteristics of local brick kilns with assistance of customed structure. The removed white porcelain tiles were reused as a flooring material. During the rainy season, moss grows on the local blue bricks of the exterior walls. The brick building is a modern residence derived from traditional handicraft techniques, and it is also a natural cave built by hand.

Save this picture! Interior space of the second floor . Image © Wenlong Yang

Save this picture! Glass brick window. Image Courtesy of ruanxiaozhou design studio

Save this picture! Interior space of the first floor. Image © Wenlong Yang

the Floating Houses, to Live in Future. The Floating Houses are to explore floating residence based on the waterfront in future. The Floating House is a combination of a residence and a ship, with the lower part being carried on a stone foundation and the upper part being combined on the basis of the overhanging roof of a cruise ship. The curved door steel structure responds to the structural form of the cruise ship's roof, with an overhanging roof that provides a residential-like private water courtyard. The narrow horizontal slit that can be opened or closed provides experience of the boat, and the interior flooring was deliberately sloped to respond to the dynamic nature of the "boat" when people enter.

Save this picture! Distant view . Image © Wenlong Yang

Save this picture! Relationship between floating residence and waterfront. Image © Wenlong Yang

the Clay Screen, to Live in Response. The rural residential buildings around the site are built in tall and haphazard manner. The planning strategy was to create levels within by cutting internally with clay screen wall and building a buffer zone of tall bamboo forest, in order to push back the bad surroundings.

Save this picture! Aerial view . Image © Wenlong Yang

Save this picture! Inner space . Image © Wenlong Yang

the Rain Pavilion, to Live in Community. We create a space where one can stay and also form the eaves of a traditional house, providing a shared place for two families by two symmetrical tile walls overhanging by steel plate eaves. On rainy days, rainwater pours down from both sides of the steel plates and may overflow the place. The wall pavilion returns to nature and is also called the the Rain Pavilion. Due to the enclosure of the eaves and the absence of the house, the internal and external nature of the space can be transformed.

Save this picture! The front perspective of the Rain Pavilion . Image © Wenlong Yang

the Bamboo Pavilion, to Live in Nature. First, the concrete floor was excavated and the concrete waste was used to create a courtyard-like waste wall at a specific location. Secondly, two steel plate shade roofs were added inside the enclosed waste wall to provide rest. Finally, a bamboo forest was planted evenly in all the space outside the waste wall and the shade roof. There is no specific path and people can enter in free way. There is no restriction on the extent of the bamboo forest; the bamboo forest is free.

Save this picture! Perspective view . Image © Xiaozhou Ruan

Save this picture! Corner perspective details . Image © Xiaozhou Ruan

the Tile Pavilion, to live in the modern countryside. The TilePavilion was constructed to provide a shaded porch roof for the parking lot. A professional construction team was essential due to the difficulty of construction of the steel frame system with extremely thin and light components. However, local workers were also necessary because the tile tying was done entirely by hand and they need to be on-site to discuss the most efficient method of construction. This leads to a combined method of advanced technology and local crafting of different processes, which effectively adapts to the contemporary nature of the rural material process.

Save this picture! Outside perspective view. Image © Xiaozhou Ruan

Save this picture! Inner space . Image © Xiaozhou Ruan

the Slope Pavilion, to Live in the Mountain. The Slope Pavilion is an accessible ramp of the site based on the slope. The slope was dug and filled with earth and built besides trees to form a high and low platform with a platform on the side and a pavilion on the platform. The pavilion was built with enclosure due to the demand for internal use at a later stage, and the shape of the pavilion is more protruding and the use of outward space under the natural weather was reduced. The construction type of mountain residence can be summarized here in several groups of corresponding words: digging and filling, revealing and hiding, scattering and gathering, artificial and natural.

Save this picture! Pavilion perspective view. Image © Xiaozhou Ruan

Save this picture! Slope pavilion perspective view. Image © Xiaozhou Ruan

the Original Walls, to Live in the Past. We tried micro-renovation for internal and external walls of the building which we called the original walls. The interior walls were stripped of aging decoration materials, filled with white mastic to increase structural strength, and polished to reflect the texture of old wall tiles in section. The original wall was added with mastic, the new element, which is essentially a new wall now. The original wall inside the room is dialectic in time. Exterior walls were removed from the original broken old porcelain tiles and repaired with common cement paste to enhance waterproof. The structural column was set back at the half position to ensure waterproof in the joints cover and the half column, visually between the structure and decoration, reflects the dialectic of structure and decoration.

Save this picture! Villa perspective view. Image © Xiaozhou Ruan

Conclusion. The eight rural construction styles are the summary presentation of a rural project in a four-years design and construction period. We still have limitations in methods but they were all based on the understanding of construction which is the necessary condition for architectural thinking and analysis. As Joseph Rykwert said, we are always looking back to the original prototypes to re-understand the essence of architecture. And in my opinion, the original starting point of architecture technology must be found most easily in rural architecture.