OneAvenue Flagship Store of TFD / PMT Partners

The forest valley in store.

Retail Interiors • Shenzhen, China Interior Designers : PMT Partners

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Zhe Zeng

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Guangzhou Zhishang clothing props display , Shenzhen Anheju Decoration Engineering Co., LTD

Principal Architects : Weihao ZHAO, Yan HU, Zhe ZENG

Design Team : Yongjun LIN , Mianshi LIN , Zhenlin GU, Haozheng GUAN, Ge ZHANG

Greenery Design : Yen Wong

Client : TFD GROUP

City : Shenzhen

Country : China

The greenery installations display the seasons of spring and summer.

Text description provided by the architects. This 500sqm store is divided into “island” and “bark house” installations, each covering an area of dozens of square meters. The 1-2 sqm island shelves and hangers could also be the display window of an independent designer. Connected together, they form the whole picture of the store. The space installations are built into the forms of grass, trees, islands, mountains, and stones with varying distances between each other. The moving lines flow across the space like streams. The visitors feel like they are in the nature of mountains, forests, and valleys.

Open showcase and entrance.

The forest valley in store.

The forest installations on the site represent the changes in season, providing a carrier for the creative ideas of every designer. The hyperbolic aluminum plates are shaped into forests. The moss, fern, shrubs, and deadwood in different seasons present a picture of artificial nature.

The forest valley in store.

The stores in store – bark house installations.

The treehouses are dedicated to designers with a large amount of work. The treehouses are inspired by the shanties built with bark in the coastal areas in south China. Lacking industrial construction materials in the past, locals combined the sequoia bark and the felt to build shanties near the sea. These buildings are not only an extension of the natural ecosystem but a symbol of free growth. Under the theme of the ecosystem, they represent a wise lifestyle.

The greenery installations and bark house installations.

Therefore, the processed reed was put into the metal frames. The solar panels further create a virtual-real effect. With round corners, the treehouses create several independent spaces while rising as the space outside the valley.

The details of the props.

The façade of the bark house installations.

Plants, hyperbolic aluminum plates, reed, and metal structures all embody the core concept of artificial nature. Delicate metal surface structures make it possible to build tree houses, which could be placed outdoors. There are natural elements like original wood in the local areas of metal display stands and hangers, striking a balance between artificial nature and natural nature.