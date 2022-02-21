We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Retail Interiors
  China
  OneAvenue Flagship Store of TFD / PMT Partners

OneAvenue Flagship Store of TFD / PMT Partners

OneAvenue Flagship Store of TFD / PMT Partners

The greenery installations display the seasons of spring and summer . Image © Zhe Zeng
The forest valley in store. Image © Zhe Zeng
The greenery installations and bark house installations. Image © Zhe Zeng
The interior of the bark house installations . Image © Zhe Zeng

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Shenzhen, China
  • Interior Designers : PMT Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Zhe Zeng
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Guangzhou Zhishang clothing props display, Shenzhen Anheju Decoration Engineering Co., LTD
  • Principal Architects : Weihao ZHAO, Yan HU, Zhe ZENG
  • Design Team : Yongjun LIN , Mianshi LIN , Zhenlin GU, Haozheng GUAN, Ge ZHANG
  • Greenery Design : Yen Wong
  • Client : TFD GROUP
  • City : Shenzhen
  • Country : China
The greenery installations display the seasons of spring and summer . Image © Zhe Zeng
The greenery installations display the seasons of spring and summer . Image © Zhe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. This 500sqm store is divided into “island” and “bark house” installations, each covering an area of dozens of square meters. The 1-2 sqm island shelves and hangers could also be the display window of an independent designer. Connected together, they form the whole picture of the store. The space installations are built into the forms of grass, trees, islands, mountains, and stones with varying distances between each other. The moving lines flow across the space like streams. The visitors feel like they are in the nature of mountains, forests, and valleys.

Open showcase and entrance. Image © Zhe Zeng
Open showcase and entrance. Image © Zhe Zeng

The forest valley in store. Image © Zhe Zeng
The forest valley in store. Image © Zhe Zeng

The forest installations on the site represent the changes in season, providing a carrier for the creative ideas of every designer. The hyperbolic aluminum plates are shaped into forests. The moss, fern, shrubs, and deadwood in different seasons present a picture of artificial nature.

The forest valley in store. Image © Zhe Zeng
The forest valley in store. Image © Zhe Zeng

The stores in store – bark house installations. Image © Zhe Zeng
The stores in store – bark house installations. Image © Zhe Zeng

The treehouses are dedicated to designers with a large amount of work. The treehouses are inspired by the shanties built with bark in the coastal areas in south China. Lacking industrial construction materials in the past, locals combined the sequoia bark and the felt to build shanties near the sea. These buildings are not only an extension of the natural ecosystem but a symbol of free growth. Under the theme of the ecosystem, they represent a wise lifestyle.

The greenery installations and bark house installations. Image © Zhe Zeng
The greenery installations and bark house installations. Image © Zhe Zeng

Therefore, the processed reed was put into the metal frames. The solar panels further create a virtual-real effect. With round corners, the treehouses create several independent spaces while rising as the space outside the valley.

The details of the props. Image © Zhe Zeng
The details of the props. Image © Zhe Zeng
The façade of the bark house installations. Image © Zhe Zeng
The façade of the bark house installations. Image © Zhe Zeng

Plants, hyperbolic aluminum plates, reed, and metal structures all embody the core concept of artificial nature. Delicate metal surface structures make it possible to build tree houses, which could be placed outdoors. There are natural elements like original wood in the local areas of metal display stands and hangers, striking a balance between artificial nature and natural nature.

The forest valley in store . Image © Zhe Zeng
The forest valley in store . Image © Zhe Zeng

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

PMT Partners
