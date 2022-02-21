House Carezza / Tara Architekten

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© Davide Perbellini© Davide Perbellini© Davide Perbellini© Davide Perbellini+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Welschnofen, Italy
  • Office's Lead Design Lead : Heike Pohl- Andreas Zanier
  • Preliminary Design Interiordesign : Filippo Gemmi
  • Submission Project : Kathrin Ungerer
  • Executive Project : Gerold Haller
  • MEP & HVAC : Energytech
  • Paintings : Plant Malerei
  • Hydraulic : Heizungsbau
  • City : Welschnofen
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
© Davide Perbellini
Text description provided by the architects. Summer retreat, winter retreat, Alpine retreat, family retreat….. In many, many respects House Carezza is a retreat. And even if it widely opens up two of its sides to the Alpine panorama, it does at the same time hideout the view of the more than close neighboring buildings. This adds to the retreat indeed!

© Davide Perbellini
The shingle-clad outer shell will weather in time, and it’s welcome to do so! That will make it fit wonderfully into the local building tradition that has used this technique over the centuries.

© Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini
Ground floor plan
Basement plan
© Davide Perbellini
In contrast to the outside character, which has a certain roughness to it, communicating with the harsh atmospheric conditions of the changing seasons in a high alpine setting, the interior spaces are refined and sophisticated, bringing the used materials – wood, stone, and steel - to very elaborate workmanship. Distinguished spaces are created, that allows a retreat of rest and relaxation. And that’s where inspiration starts!

© Davide Perbellini
Project gallery

About this office
Tara Architekten
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
21 Feb 2022

