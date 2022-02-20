We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
MM House / Colle-Croce

MM House / Colle-Croce

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Vicente López, Argentina
  • Architects : Colle-Croce
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2012
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ACINDAR, VASA
  • Lead Architects : Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce
More SpecsLess Specs
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a 10m x 33m plot, in Vicente Lopez. A residential neighborhood located north of Buenos Aires City. It has a very low population density with some semi-detached houses and some other regular houses all separated by fences made of vegetation. 

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
The organization, routes, and expansions of each space are defined through an alternate sequence of patios with different proportions and characters (below, at ground level, and above). The program is solved in two plans and a basement which is ventilated and illuminated by a walkout basement patio.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
On the ground floor, there is a core that shapes the kitchen, the staircase, and a toilette, which articulates and shapes the different spaces. The hall is also the waiting room of a doctor’s office, which through the required enclosures, reaches the privacy needed. The design of an open concept kitchen to the living room gives a sense of airiness and openness. Its relation with the exterior is given through wooden carpentry Windows and a big eave protects them from the rain and the sun and frames a tree-covered view orientated to the North.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
On the first floor, as the staircase is aligned with a patio, the design of a more intimate family room creates a separation from the main bedroom and that of the children’s bedrooms. The raw concrete structure (of beams and slabs) with the wooden walls, windows, floors, and shutters, define the house’s expression of materiality. 

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Project gallery

About this office
Colle-Croce
Office

Product

Concrete

Cite: "MM House / Colle-Croce" [Casa MM / Colle-Croce] 20 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977097/mm-house-colle-croce> ISSN 0719-8884

