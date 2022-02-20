We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

HNS Studio / Muhhe Studio

HNS Studio / Muhhe Studio

The south entrance. Image © Xiaowen JinCorridor. Image © Xiaowen JinRelationship between new volume and old space. Image © Xiaowen JinBuilding Openings. Image © Xiaohan+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Renovation, Offices Interiors
Nanjing, China
  • Architects : Muhhe Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Xiaowen Jin, Xiaohan, HNS studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  USM, Velux
  • Design Team : Wan Junjie, Zhang Xu, Feng Miaoning, Zhong Lu
  • Clients : HNS studio
  • Collaborators : Nanjing Rundu Architectural Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd
  • City : Nanjing
  • Country : China
The south entrance. Image © Xiaowen Jin
The south entrance. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Huai Nianshu is an excellent photographer. His new studio is located in an old factory facing the street in Nanjing L.park. In the early summer before the reconstruction, we went to the site, after the old partition was removed, the high-rise space of the old plant was warm and transparent in the sunlight of the afternoon. The photographer himself is extremely sensitive to light. His only expectation for the new space of the studio is "a transparent" space.

The relationship of light and shadowbetween indoor and outdoor before reconstruction. Image © HNS studio
The relationship of light and shadowbetween indoor and outdoor before reconstruction. Image © HNS studio

Spatial operation: we changed the direction of the entrance. The original entrance facing the street was placed on the south side. Before entering the office, we would first pass through a semi-enclosed courtyard. The internal small space like an office, dressing room, the toilet is centrally placed in a wooden box on the first floor, and the large space like photo studio, reception area, an open office area on the second floor is spread around the wooden box. The newly added space volume is separated from the old factory. Around the newly added volume, it is a continuous and rhythmic open space, achieving the "transparent" of the space.

Courtesy of Muhhe Studio
Courtesy of Muhhe Studio
Relationship between new volume and old space. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Relationship between new volume and old space. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Light operation: we use BIM to simulate the indoor space of the original building exposed to direct sunlight. According to the simulation, several openings of different sizes are added on the west gable and roof to ensure uniform light in the room. On a sunny afternoon, direct sunlight will fall in different places and move slowly with time, showing "transparency" in the light.

Office. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Office. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Corridor. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Corridor. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Indoor and outdoor relationship operation: the studio is close to the T-junction of the main road in the park, with frequent people and vehicles. Three large windows like shop windows are opened on the gable to weaken the indoor and outdoor boundary—— "The arcade is the junction of the street and the interior... That is, it turns the Boulevard into an interior, and the street into a residence for the stroller; he is as comfortable between the facades of many shops as a citizen in his private residence (Walter Benjamin, Paris, capital of the 19th century, Chapter 2: stroller)"

Direct sunlight in the afternoon. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Direct sunlight in the afternoon. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Staircase leading to mezzanine level. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Staircase leading to mezzanine level. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Material operation: for the newly added volume, we use all-birch Marine board and white painted steel plate to make it simple and delicate, while for the wall and ceiling of the old plant, we try to retain the original mottled texture; For the newly added external doors and windows, we use the three-layer solid wood board to ensure its stability while retaining the original woodiness.

Old wall treatment. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Old wall treatment. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Old wall treatment. Image © Xiaowen Jin
Old wall treatment. Image © Xiaowen Jin

On-site control outside the drawings: the site of reconstruction projects is often complex and full of unexpected, such as uncontrolled pipeline installation and the treatment of exposed walls with demolition. These unexpected can not be controlled through the drawings. On-site tracking design has become an important part of design control, and this process is often full of fun and surprises.

Building Openings. Image © Xiaohan
Building Openings. Image © Xiaohan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:L.Park, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Muhhe Studio
WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "HNS Studio / Muhhe Studio " 20 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977091/hns-studio-muhhe-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Continuous and rhythmic open Space. Image © Xiaowen Jin

怀念树摄影工作室 / 木河设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

