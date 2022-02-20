HNS Studio / Muhhe Studio

Save this picture! Continuous and rhythmic open Space. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Design Team : Wan Junjie, Zhang Xu, Feng Miaoning, Zhong Lu

Clients : HNS studio

Collaborators : Nanjing Rundu Architectural Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd

City : Nanjing

Country : China

Save this picture! The south entrance. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Huai Nianshu is an excellent photographer. His new studio is located in an old factory facing the street in Nanjing L.park. In the early summer before the reconstruction, we went to the site, after the old partition was removed, the high-rise space of the old plant was warm and transparent in the sunlight of the afternoon. The photographer himself is extremely sensitive to light. His only expectation for the new space of the studio is "a transparent" space.

Save this picture! The relationship of light and shadowbetween indoor and outdoor before reconstruction. Image © HNS studio

Spatial operation: we changed the direction of the entrance. The original entrance facing the street was placed on the south side. Before entering the office, we would first pass through a semi-enclosed courtyard. The internal small space like an office, dressing room, the toilet is centrally placed in a wooden box on the first floor, and the large space like photo studio, reception area, an open office area on the second floor is spread around the wooden box. The newly added space volume is separated from the old factory. Around the newly added volume, it is a continuous and rhythmic open space, achieving the "transparent" of the space.

Save this picture! Relationship between new volume and old space. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Light operation: we use BIM to simulate the indoor space of the original building exposed to direct sunlight. According to the simulation, several openings of different sizes are added on the west gable and roof to ensure uniform light in the room. On a sunny afternoon, direct sunlight will fall in different places and move slowly with time, showing "transparency" in the light.

Indoor and outdoor relationship operation: the studio is close to the T-junction of the main road in the park, with frequent people and vehicles. Three large windows like shop windows are opened on the gable to weaken the indoor and outdoor boundary—— "The arcade is the junction of the street and the interior... That is, it turns the Boulevard into an interior, and the street into a residence for the stroller; he is as comfortable between the facades of many shops as a citizen in his private residence (Walter Benjamin, Paris, capital of the 19th century, Chapter 2: stroller)"

Save this picture! Direct sunlight in the afternoon. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Save this picture! Staircase leading to mezzanine level. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Material operation: for the newly added volume, we use all-birch Marine board and white painted steel plate to make it simple and delicate, while for the wall and ceiling of the old plant, we try to retain the original mottled texture; For the newly added external doors and windows, we use the three-layer solid wood board to ensure its stability while retaining the original woodiness.

Save this picture! Old wall treatment. Image © Xiaowen Jin

Save this picture! Old wall treatment. Image © Xiaowen Jin

On-site control outside the drawings: the site of reconstruction projects is often complex and full of unexpected, such as uncontrolled pipeline installation and the treatment of exposed walls with demolition. These unexpected can not be controlled through the drawings. On-site tracking design has become an important part of design control, and this process is often full of fun and surprises.