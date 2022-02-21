We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Weekend House in Bukovany / SENAA architekti

Weekend House in Bukovany / SENAA architekti
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

© Alex Shoots Buildings

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Bukovany, Czech Republic
  • Architects : SENAA architekti
  Area :  142
  Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alex Shoots Buildings
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Grohe, Laufen, AVIS COLOR, Bazény Urbánek, Pintera, RG Průmyslové podlahy, Stolárna Gvuzd
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The house lies in a pleasant wine cellar lane with limited access to construction equipment. We had to abandon the original reconstruction plan after the actual condition was discovered. The new building respects the footprint and shape of the old house.

© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The house could be conceptually divided into several layouts and structural parts. The bedroom, bathroom, and toilet occupy the brick part - originally a living area. The glazed living room stands on the site of the former goat sheds and is structurally a steel structure. The superstructure is made of wood and houses a sauna with a relaxation area.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The house uses every bit of the steep sloping plot. On the 230 m2 area, in addition to the house itself, there is a bike shed and above the roof terrace, there is a swimming pool tucked into the slope with a panoramic view of the surroundings.

© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The house has a traditional morphology but combines modern details with historical technologies. For example, we set a hand-hewn loft ceiling into a steel structure, which continues into frameless large-scale glazing. The interior plaster is colored and polished without any additional surface treatment. Another distinctive softening element is the rounded corners of the window lining and lintels. We also applied a traditional Japanese folk technique of charred wood shou-sugi-ban and the entire superstructure of the sauna house on the roof terrace is treated in this way.

© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The mixture of the variety of details and the overall layout creates an architectural experience of the space and shows the possibility of implementing modern architecture in the historical context of the cellar lane.

© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

