We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Italy
  5. Putzer Restaurant & Hotel Renovation / Markus Hinteregger + Elias Lahner

Putzer Restaurant & Hotel Renovation / Markus Hinteregger + Elias Lahner

Save this project
Putzer Restaurant & Hotel Renovation / Markus Hinteregger + Elias Lahner

© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Restaurants & Bars
Natz-Schabs, Italy
  • Area Bar / Brewery And Restaurant : 357m²
  • Area Terrace And Beer Garden : 310 m²
  • City : Natz-Schabs
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. The former „Putzerhof” in Natz-Schabs, on the main road through Puster Valley, has been renovated and refurbished. In the past, several extensions had been added to the building since tourism in the area has been increasing and traffic along the main road has been growing over the course of time. However, these extensions did not follow an overall architectural concept. Therefore, the architects tried to conceptualize a coherent building design while making minimal interventions on the existing building. The aim was to bring together restaurants, breweries, and hotels.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The central piece of the new design is a graphic building structure of fair-faced concrete, which was added at the front of the existing building. Stairs and a ramp form the entrance to the inside and were subtracted from this element.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The sculptural character of the object is further enhanced by linear steel constructions. The tall wall plate, which is part of the structure, holds an outdoor counter and provides shelter for the beer garden behind. The redesigned ground floor stands out from the rest of the building, due to the elements used.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

In order to achieve a coherent overall design, the architects included similar materials and elements for the interiors and hence created a harmonious appearance. Clear lines and large windows dissolve the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. The interior is simple and functional. The use of wood, loden, and metal makes the room appear spacious, light, and bright. The parlors were preserved and colored in neutral shades. Furthermore, well-conceived color concepts evaluated the existing sanitary rooms.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

The different areas that extend over the building follow a defined sequence: entrance, brewery, bar, reception, and dining room. Furniture elements, textures, and materials connect the different parts.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The new architecture creates a key link between the old and the new and constitutes an open venue for everyone.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Strada Val Pusteria, 9, 39040 Naz-Sciaves BZ, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Markus Hinteregger
Office
Elias Lahner
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRestaurants & BarsItaly
Cite: "Putzer Restaurant & Hotel Renovation / Markus Hinteregger + Elias Lahner" 17 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976937/putzer-restaurant-and-hotel-renovation-markus-hinteregger-plus-elias-lahner> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream