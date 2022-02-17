Daylight and Architecture: New Series of Daylight Talks Announced

Save this picture! The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre, Oxford, UK. Image Courtesy of ©Níall McLaughlin Architects

Daylight and Architecture, a global knowledge-sharing initiative focusing on exploring the limitless potential of daylight in architecture, has announced the new series of ‘Daylight Talks’.

Daylight Talks is a series of free, live-streamed lectures organized in partnership with prominent architectural schools around the world. These insightful talks explore the significance of using natural light in architecture and feature designers and educators actively working with daylight in their projects and educational programs.

The 2022 edition of Daylight Talks collaborates with world-class schools and hosts a diverse range of speakers sharing their unique insights, inspiring projects and innovative research at the forefront of daylight in buildings.

Coming up:

Register now for the Daylight Talk with Níall McLaughlin ‘Circling a Star’ / 22 February 2022, 16:00 – 17:15 (CET)

Founder of the London-based studio Níall McLaughlin Architects, and Professor of Architectural Practice at The Bartlett School of Architecture, Níall McLaughlin will present his lecture ‘Circling a Star’ as the first in the 2022 edition of Daylight Talks.

The work of Níall McLaughlin Architects takes a particular focus on the inventive use of building materials, the qualities of light and the relationship between the building and its surroundings. The Daylight Talk will present Níall McLaughlin’s daylight approach and strategies in educational and architectural projects.

Join the Daylight Talk with Níall McLaughlin on 22 February, 2022 at 16:00 CET, transmitted live from the studio of Níall McLaughlin Architects.

The planned duration is 45 minutes, followed by an open 30 minutes of Q&A session. Participation at the event is free, with required online registration.

The Daylight Talk is hosted by The UCL Bartlett School of Architecture and presented by Professor Murray Fraser, Professor of Architecture and Global Culture, The Bartlett School of Architecture, Faculty of the Built Environment.

2022 DAYLIGHT TALKS SCHEDULE

22 March 2022 at 16:00 CET

Speaker: Floris De Bruyn, GAFPA, ‘Architecture as Theme’



GAFPA talks about their continuous fascination about deriving themes from the existing.



The Daylight Talk is hosted by UCLouvain and presented by Dr Sergio Altomonte, Professor of Architectural Physics at the Faculty of Architecture, Architectural Engineering, Urbanism (LOCI).

27 April 2022 at 16:00 CET

Speaker: Dean Hawkes, ‘The sun never knew how great it is until it struck the side of a building’



Dean Hawkes draws upon 50 years of teaching, research and practice to consider the question of light in architecture as a matter of both art and science.



The Daylight Talk is hosted by the University of Cambridge and presented by Koen Steemers, Professor of Sustainable Design in Department of Architecture, University of Cambridge

26 May 2022 at 16:00 CET

Speaker: Stéphanie Bru, BRUTHER, Daylight Talk #8



The Daylight Talk is hosted by TU Braunschweig and presented by Helga Blocksdorf, Professor of building construction at the TU Braunschweig.

Free, online events are organized as a part of the Daylight and Architecture initiative by the VELUX Group, and in collaboration with individual schools of architecture. Daylight Talks are endorsed by the International Union of Architects and the European Association for Architectural Education.

Global invitation to students of architecture

The 2022 Daylight Talks series takes place alongside the 10th edition of the International VELUX Award for students of architecture. As the talks aim to share knowledge on daylight amongst both practicing architects as well as students, having a chance to be part of an audience will be highly inspirational and educational to all the students considering participation in the International VELUX Award.

The deadline for registration is 1 April 2022. Submission opens on 15 April, and closes on 15 June 2022.

More information about the competition: daylightandarchitecture.com/iva/