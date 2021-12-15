The International VELUX Award 2022: Call for Registrations

Save this picture! EMBODIED EPHEMERALITY: LIGHT-FORM ARCHITECTURE, by Reilly O'Neil Hogan from Cornell University US, 2008 Global Winner. Image Courtesy of VELUX Group

Every second year, the VELUX Group invites students of architecture to participate in the International VELUX Award competition on the theme “Light of Tomorrow". Since its launch in 2004, more than 10,000 students from more than 800 schools from all regions of the world have participated in the competition.

The competition invites students to explore the role of daylight in architecture. The aim is to encourage and challenge students of architecture, and to create a deeper understanding of daylight as an ever-relevant source of energy, light and life.

For the celebratory 10th edition in 2022, the students will develop their projects in one of the two categories: ‘Daylight in buildings’ or ‘Daylight investigations’.

How to participate?

In order to participate in the competition, students need to register until 1 April 2022. Registration is free, and it only requires an e-mail address. The next step is to gather a team, connect with the teachers and start developing a project.

Register here.

The key dates

01 April 2022 Registration closes

Registration closes 15 April 2022 Deadline for questions

Deadline for questions 15 April 2022 Submissions open

Submissions open 15 June 2022 Final submission deadline

Final submission deadline July 2022 Jury meeting and announcement of 10 Regional Winners

Jury meeting and announcement of 10 Regional Winners December 2022 Regional Winners presentation to the jury at the World Architecture Festival, selection and the announcement of 2 Global Winners

The award brief

To the brief: daylightandarchitecture.com/iva/award-brief

Save this picture! 2022 Jury: Rainer Hofmann, Anupama Kundoo, Fuensanta Nieto, John Ronan and Martin Løkke. Image Courtesy of Frank Bauer, Andreas Deffner, Pablo G Tribello, John Ronan Arch and VELUX Group

The jury

Students’ projects will be evaluated by an exciting and truly global and well-recognized jury:

Fuensanta Nieto (ES)

Fuensanta Nieto is a founding partner of Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos and a professor at the Universidad Europea de Madrid. She has worked as an architect since graduating from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and the Graduate School of Architecture and Planning at Columbia University in New York, in 1983. Fuensanta Nieto lectures on architecture and participates in juries and symposia at various institutions around the world.

John Ronan (US)

John Ronan FAIA, is an American architect and Founding Principal of John Ronan Architects in Chicago. He works as a Lead Designer and is known for his abstract yet sensuous work which explores materiality and atmosphere. John Ronan holds a Master of Architecture degree with distinction from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

Anupama Kundoo (IN)

Anupama Kundoo graduated from the University of Mumbai in 1989 and received her PhD degree from TU Berlin in 2008. Her research-oriented practice has generated people-centric architecture based on spatial and material research for low environmental impact while being socio-economically beneficial. Her body of work was recently exhibited as a solo show - 'Taking Time' - at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark until 16 May 2021. She is currently a Professor at Potsdam School of Architecture, Germany.

Rainer Hofmann (DE)

Rainer Hoffman is a German architect and a founding partner of bogevischs buero Munich, which he established together with Ritz Ritzer. He was a chairman of the Association of German Architects of Munich upper Bavaria district. In 2018 and 2019 he was a guest professor at TU Munich. In 2010 he held lectureship at Coburg University. Before starting his own architecture practice, he worked with Horden Cherry Lee Architects, Brookes Stacey Randall, MacCormac Jamieson Prichard in London, UK.

Martin Løkke (DK)

Martin Løkke, from Denmark, is Vice President of VELUX Innovation Center. He is responsible for product development and SMART technologies in the VELUX Group. Martin Løkke has held several positions in international companies, being responsible for R&D. Martin is part of the investment panel in the Innovation Fund Denmark financing entrepreneurs, researchers and businesses.

The jury will meet in July 2022, to evaluate the submitted projects and choose 10 regional winners from each of the five International Union of Architects (UIA) member regions: 1) Western Europe, 2) Eastern Europe and the Middle East, 3) the Americas, 4) Asia+ Oceania and 5) Africa. The selected regional winners will be invited to the World Architecture Festival 2022 where they will present their projects to the jury in front of a live audience.

Save this picture! SOLAR DESALINATION SKYLIGHT, by Henry Glogau from Royal Danish Academy Of Fine Arts, 2020 Global Winner. Image Courtesy of VELUX Group

Save this picture! THE MONGOLIAN DANDELION SEED, by Kimoon Park, Jiyoon Jung, Wongyu Yang, Jeewon Park, Nakyung Kim from Inje University, Korea, 2012 2nd Prize. Image Courtesy of VELUX Group

Save this picture! THE THEATRE OF LIGHT, by Paweł Białas, Dominik Kowalski and Julia Giżewska from Silesian University Of Technology Poland, 2020 Global Winner. Image Courtesy of VELUX Group

A source of inspiration

The International VELUX Award competition is part of the Daylight & Architecture community initiated by the VELUX Group. Rounding up unique content created by architects, journalists, and researchers, the website daylightandarchitecture.com offers a rich library of filmed lectures, daylight-related talks, and articles.

The content is especially valuable for students of architecture joining the International VELUX Award competition, for finding inspiration and expanding their understanding of the importance of daylight for life on Earth.

Save this picture! 2016 Winners at the World Architecture Festival. Image © Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen

About The International VELUX Award

The overall theme of the International VELUX Award 2022 for Students of Architecture is “Light of Tomorrow". The Award is organised in close collaboration with the International Union of Architects (UIA) and the World Architecture Festival (WAF) and is acknowledged by the following educational organisations; The European Association for Architectural Education (EAAE), The American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS), the Architectural Research Centers Consortium (ARCC), and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA).

For more information about the International VELUX Award, visit daylightandarchitecture.com/iva/.