Zhengzhou Linkong Biopharmaceutical Park / WSP ARCHITECTS

Institutional Buildings • Zhengzhou, China Architects : WSP ARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 250133 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Gao Feng

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Grow Tech , Jinba Building Materials , Xinyi Glass

Lead Architects : Gang Wu, Ling Chen

Desgin Team : Shanlong Tan, Zhe Sun, Jinfan Weng, Minghu Zhao, Peng Chen, Donghui LI, Jianlong Guo, Long Li, Zeyang Zhang, Qiaoya Cui, Yujie Li, Yipeng Xiao, Lu Wang, Fei Yu

City : Zhengzhou

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the high-end manufacturing cluster in the south of Zhengzhou airport's economic comprehensive experimental zone. This industrial cluster is the largest R & D, production, entrepreneurship, and innovation base of life science and biomedicine in Henan Province, which is invested and constructed by the government and covers an overall area of 2000 mu. Humanity and modernity meet here, and industry and life merge. This project is Phase I in the biomedical sector of the industrial cluster area. Phase I covers an area of 181.6 mu. It is located in the north of Huanghai Road, the east of biotechnology 1st Street, the south of industrial 1st Road, and the west of biotechnology 3rd Street. With a total construction area of 250000 square meters, it was officially started in May 2017, including a public service platform, incubation center, pilot production group, large-scale production plant Exclusive logistics system, exhibition center, and perfect living supporting facilities.

Planning. The planning and design of the park face great challenges: combine the planning and design principles with the requirements of scientific research and production processes in the biomedical industry for space carriers, and put forward complete creative solutions from macro planning conception to space scene construction, and then to the realization of construction details, fully presenting the distinctive characteristics of biomedicine, a high-tech field from practicality to aesthetics.

The park is divided into south area and north area according to its function. The middle life axis connects the North-South dialogue through a free walking curve so that the park forms a unified whole. The south side of the living landscape axis is dominated by point type high-rise R & D incubation and experimental products, supplemented by living supporting groups, the north side is dominated by modular pilot test groups and plants, and the central part is dominated by the smart body of the exhibition center and high-end achievement transformation laboratory. The clear function and streamlined zoning are in line with the operation law of the biomedical industry, forming a complete new pharmaceutical industrial park integrating production, life, and ecology. At the same time, the park adopts the planning method of a small block dense road network, which not only ensures spatial operation efficiency but also increases the flexibility of property assets against future market risks.

01 Exhibition Center - DNA double helix. The design of the exhibition center is inspired by the iconic symbol in the field of the modern biomedical industry - genetic DNA double helix. The exterior of the building is coiled from the ground waterscape to the roof platform through spiral continuous metal shutters, with a total of three floors. The main body is three ellipses with different functions, rotating in different directions, forming a variety of interesting spaces. The indoor and outdoor double helix structure meets the visual needs of all directions and forms an infinite continuous plastic form.

The interior design continues the design language of architectural appearance, extends the spiral curve to the indoor atrium, makes the visiting ramp spiral up to the top floor, and derives the form of wind and the ripple of water through the combination of spiral form and natural environment. It can meet the functions of achievement display, foreign exchange, and professional meeting in the park, and integrates ecology, architecture, and landscape.

02 Incubation Building - Rhythm Of Life. In order to meet the requirements of establishing a benchmark in the emerging cities of the airport port area, all high-rise buildings are used on the side of the South District adjacent to Huanghai Road. Especially for the incubation building 80 meters high near the main entrance, the facade takes the silver-white vertical aluminum plate line with the metaphorical meaning of "rhythm of life" as the main element, combined with the shape changes of the glass curtain wall in the main body and corners, shaping a landmark architectural image with a sense of future and science and technology, which is in line with the impression of the biomedical industry.

The incubation building center is a public laboratory, the podium building carries large-scale conferences, and the second and third floors are a public technology service platform. Above it is an innovation and entrepreneurship base for biological innovative enterprises, which provides the whole process development power for growing enterprises. The vertical lines on the facade continue to the conference center roof on the north side of the tower at one go, forming a complete background of the entrance square. Other high-rise buildings in the South District adopt aluminum plates combined with glass curtain wall facades to form a unified and coordinated industrial community atmosphere.

03 Academician Workstation - High-End Achievement Transformation Center. The novel and unique arc-shaped green plant roof is integrated with the landscape system of the central landscape axis to realize the integrated man-made landscape architecture. This center is a high-level exclusive space tailored for the leaders of the Zhengzhou biomedical industry. The high-end customized space contains the potential of high-quality investment attraction, is the weight and carrier to enhance the real industrial strength of the park, and creates a high-quality hardware environment for the introduction and integration of local resources.

Production Supporting Facilities. The North District mainly focuses on pilot tests and production workshops, and meeting the process is the first goal of these buildings. The design needs to solve the process requirements such as the specific floor height, column-span and structural load of the space, the location of special air conditioning equipment, the treatment and safe discharge of waste gas and wastewater, the organization of cargo transportation streamline, and the proper preservation of dangerous chemicals. WSP ARCHITECTS has carried out planning and design in strict accordance with relevant national and industrial specifications and the practical needs of enterprises. It has adopted the characteristic property right "windmill group", which can be divided and combined to meet the needs of enterprise experiment and production, and build a bearing platform for the whole industrial chain.

The park provides R & D and production space with different floors to meet all the needs of biomedical enterprises for office, R & D, pilot test, and large-scale production. It can support the entry of various large-scale production equipment, equipped with professional landing services and the most comprehensive production guarantee. At present, Zhengzhou Linkong biomedical park, together with the world's top teams in the field of biomedical macromolecular PD and small molecule CMC preparations, has jointly built a national scarce public technical service platform for biomedical industrialization and become a ballast for industrial technology in the park.

Living Facilities. Combined with the block scale, the design organizes these buildings into a series of courtyards, which are filled with landscapes with different themes to meet the requirements of scientific researchers for a high-quality working environment. In early summer, Zhengzhou airport biomedical park is verdant. Dynamic sports signs can be seen everywhere on the tennis court, health trails, and both sides of the road in Central Park. The south area of the park and the exhibition center are equipped with staff restaurants. The design of the restaurant in the exhibition center introduces nature into the space and cooperates with the gurgling water of the water curtain to create a relaxed and comfortable dining atmosphere, which allows people to relax and enjoy here, a pure space with sunshine and nature. The warm wood with soft lights echoes with the green plants outside the window, forming an ecological, warm and comfortable space, full of humanistic care.

Zhengzhou Linkong biopharmaceutical park has been approved as Zhengzhou municipal and Henan Provincial incubators up to now and has been awarded the first batch of pilot bases in Henan Province and Zhengzhou small and micro-enterprise park. Relying on the advantages of the airport experimental area, it will gather more than 300 biological enterprises, attract more than 10000 professionals and realize a total output value of 100 billion yuan, Gradually build the park into a biomedical industry base integrating R & D, incubation, production, logistics, and sales, and become a leading base of the biomedical industry in our province and a nationally famous biotechnology innovation base.