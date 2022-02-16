JUWU Apartment / AML Design Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

+ 17

City : Zhuhai

Country : China

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

Text description provided by the architects. JUWU—also means “party” in Cantonese, owned by a post-90 freelancer who is always open-minded and warm-hearted. The proprietor wants this place to be a free, open, and sharing space for friends to get together and enjoy themselves.

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

In the middle of the whole platform, lies a central long table, on which several functions(meal prep, dining, coffee…) have been superimposed, acting as the center of the composition and dividing the whole space into different parts. After entering the entrance corridor, the major space and auxiliary space are divided through the aisle and the height difference of steps.

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

The major living room can be accessed through a sliding mirror cabinet which also extends the visual length of the dining area, emphasizing the dominant role of the area in the entire spatial sequence. Due to the owner's habit of watching TV on the ground, a sunken sofa is designed so as to meet the need for a low viewing angle. For those who do not like this view, the widened backrests can be used to provide a normal angle.

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of AML Design studio

The bedroom entrance is tucked behind the coat cabinet, adding some fun to the whole space. Walking through the bathroom of the major bedroom, an outer balcony can be reached, which is enclosed indoors now to become the auxiliary space of the kitchen, through which one can return to the entrance corridor again. The formation of a closed-loop throughout the moving line increases the scale of the small space mentally.