We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. China
  5. JUWU Apartment / AML Design Studio

JUWU Apartment / AML Design Studio

Save this project
JUWU Apartment / AML Design Studio

Courtesy of AML Design studioCourtesy of AML Design studioCourtesy of AML Design studioCourtesy of AML Design studio+ 17

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Apartment Interiors
Zhuhai, China
  • Architects : AML Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  95
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Lead Architect : Xiaoyou Song
  • City : Zhuhai
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio

Text description provided by the architects. JUWU—also means “party” in Cantonese, owned by a post-90 freelancer who is always open-minded and warm-hearted. The proprietor wants this place to be a free, open, and sharing space for friends to get together and enjoy themselves.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio

In the middle of the whole platform, lies a central long table, on which several functions(meal prep, dining, coffee…) have been superimposed, acting as the center of the composition and dividing the whole space into different parts. After entering the entrance corridor, the major space and auxiliary space are divided through the aisle and the height difference of steps.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio

The major living room can be accessed through a sliding mirror cabinet which also extends the visual length of the dining area, emphasizing the dominant role of the area in the entire spatial sequence. Due to the owner's habit of watching TV on the ground, a sunken sofa is designed so as to meet the need for a low viewing angle. For those who do not like this view, the widened backrests can be used to provide a normal angle.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio

The bedroom entrance is tucked behind the coat cabinet, adding some fun to the whole space. Walking through the bathroom of the major bedroom, an outer balcony can be reached, which is enclosed indoors now to become the auxiliary space of the kitchen, through which one can return to the entrance corridor again. The formation of a closed-loop throughout the moving line increases the scale of the small space mentally. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AML Design studio
Courtesy of AML Design studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Baitengtou, Zhuhai, Guangdong,China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AML Design Studio
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsChina
Cite: "JUWU Apartment / AML Design Studio" 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976733/juwu-apartment-aml-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of AML Design studio

居屋2002号公寓 / 阿穆隆设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream