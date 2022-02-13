We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Xuan Lan Yoga Factory / Cosybarcelona

Xuan Lan Yoga Factory / Cosybarcelona

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Detail, Decoration & Ornament, Wellness Interiors
Tulsa, Spain
  • Architects : Cosybarcelona
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jordi Miralles
  • City : Tulsa
  • Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Xuan Lan Yoga Factory was born in an old cereal factory located in the heart of the Ciutat Vella in Barcelona. It is an interior design and landscaping project where the existing industrial character dialogues with the new elegant and Mediterranean imprint.

The challenge of the project was to create a space that connects with the five senses both on a personal, as well as a virtual level. The assignment was to design a space dedicated to audiovisual production that would simultaneously function as a meeting point for professionals from the yoga world. La Fábrica is made up of a central double-height space, the yoga hall. On the ground floor, there is the shala; a space for on-site yoga classes, the kitchen; a daily meeting space for the Xuan Lan yoga team and a recording space for cooking tutorials and a meeting room; an emblematic work space that provides a dialogue with the original architecture, emphasizing the stone arch with overhead light.

The staircase, in addition to being a vertical passage route, is designed as a place for socialization and contemplation. On the first floor, there is the coworking area, a space that witnesses all the activity of La Fábrica and the scenes generated by the path of natural light throughout the day. The mezzanine, a transition area between the terrace and the coworking area, offers intimacy and seclusion. The terrace in turn, is designed to offer a space for activities in coexistence with Mediterranean nature among fruit trees, medicinal, aromatic and wild plants.

Nature is a primary guest at the Xuan Lan factory. Natural materials, present in the choice of textures of coconut fiber, hemp, linen and cotton and natural oak wood. Biofilia, as an expression of harmony and connection with nature embodied in the design of the terrace as an urban oasis, of the interior patios as oxygen lungs and axes of a vertical green presence. Aero-thermal technology, which strengthens the search for respect towards nature while saving energy.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

About this office
Cosybarcelona
Office

