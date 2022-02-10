We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Iara Wisnik e Maiô Store / Tree Arquitetura

© Ricardo Faiani

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Showroom
Vila Madalena, Brazil
  • Project : Diana Albuquerque
  • Budgets And Orders : Maitê Figo
  • Work Monitoring : Ricardo Faiani
  • Glass : Severino Vidros
  • Iron Showcase And Macaws : Serralheria Ingá
  • Execution Of Work : José Maria Francisco
  • City : Vila Madalena
  • Country : Brazil
© Ricardo Faiani
Text description provided by the architects. The main concept for the store design was to create a light and soft environment that blended in a natural way with the two clothing brands, Iara Wisnik and Maio.

© Ricardo Faiani
Plan
Plan
Plan
© Ricardo Faiani
© Ricardo Faiani
The process of drawing began with two major elements. One of them is an element that starts as a plaster wall, with straight and curved lines, and then transforms into a step that supports one of the clothes racks. The other important element is the clothes racks by themselves. We had chosen to work with iron slims and delicate gold tubes to try to create an organic movement. These elements bring us a softness that works as an outline for the stylists' clothes. All the forms complete themselves.

© Ricardo Faiani
The space was divided into a main room for the showroom, a guest bathroom, a hall that brings us to an administration area, storage, a room for creation/design, and a little kitchen. The facade was relocated to 1,5 meters so we could create a more welcome and cozy entrance. For the materials we chose a rustic terracotta tile and decided on a light pink wall that embraces a thin beige iron structure and glass. For the inside, we tried to choose neutral colors and materials to give more emphasis to the clothes.

© Ricardo Faiani
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Vila Madalena, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Tree Arquitetura
Showroom
