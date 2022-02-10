Iara Wisnik e Maiô Store / Tree Arquitetura

+ 15

Showroom • Vila Madalena, Brazil Architects : Tree Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 95 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Ricardo Faiani

Project : Diana Albuquerque

Budgets And Orders : Maitê Figo

Work Monitoring : Ricardo Faiani

Glass : Severino Vidros

Iron Showcase And Macaws : Serralheria Ingá

Execution Of Work : José Maria Francisco

City : Vila Madalena

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept for the store design was to create a light and soft environment that blended in a natural way with the two clothing brands, Iara Wisnik and Maio.

The process of drawing began with two major elements. One of them is an element that starts as a plaster wall, with straight and curved lines, and then transforms into a step that supports one of the clothes racks. The other important element is the clothes racks by themselves. We had chosen to work with iron slims and delicate gold tubes to try to create an organic movement. These elements bring us a softness that works as an outline for the stylists' clothes. All the forms complete themselves.

The space was divided into a main room for the showroom, a guest bathroom, a hall that brings us to an administration area, storage, a room for creation/design, and a little kitchen. The facade was relocated to 1,5 meters so we could create a more welcome and cozy entrance. For the materials we chose a rustic terracotta tile and decided on a light pink wall that embraces a thin beige iron structure and glass. For the inside, we tried to choose neutral colors and materials to give more emphasis to the clothes.