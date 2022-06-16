Fintech TK Offices / QARQ

+ 23

Office Buildings • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: QARQ

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 322 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project BTicino Carpenter , Concrete Lab. , Plásticos Luna , Vetrotec Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso, Victor Fernandez

Design Development : Adriana Castro Bernal

City : Mexico City

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on the change of image that the client, on this occasion a Bank, wants to make through the reconversion of traditional banking to a Fintech. To do this and opt for the new DNA that the bank wants to imprint on its entity as a concept, we chose to use the geometry that said element has in such a characteristic way. That is why the program, part of a curvilinear geometry, has the services at the center, in the concave shapes. To house the office program, are used the extremes that allow receiving both workers and clients.

This curvilinear shape is covered with a Poplar strip, to give the project a warmer image. Likewise, in order to maintain the industrial essence and open space, it was decided to use micro cement as a floor covering, as well as leaving the ceiling installations apparent and only finished in black paint.

The central workspace, which is framed by two movable screens, functions as a dynamic area according to the client's needs. Said space is supported by a floating ceiling crossed by hoses in the tone of the bank's new image, seeking to give it a more prominent image than the rest of the project. Likewise, to maintain the curved shape, it was decided to implement curved glass in the corners of the facade, giving geometric and visual continuity to the project.

Finally, the program is complemented by an intermediate area of ​​amenities, for more recreational use, as well as a dining area for senior managers.