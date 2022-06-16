We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Fintech TK Offices / QARQ

Fintech TK Offices / QARQ

Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior PhotographyFintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior PhotographyFintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior PhotographyFintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: QARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  322
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BTicino, Carpenter, Concrete Lab., Plásticos Luna, Vetrotec
  • Lead Architects : Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso, Victor Fernandez
  • Design Development : Adriana Castro Bernal
  • City : Mexico City
  • Country : Mexico
Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior Photography
© Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso

Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on the change of image that the client, on this occasion a Bank, wants to make through the reconversion of traditional banking to a Fintech. To do this and opt for the new DNA that the bank wants to imprint on its entity as a concept, we chose to use the geometry that said element has in such a characteristic way. That is why the program, part of a curvilinear geometry, has the services at the center, in the concave shapes. To house the office program, are used the extremes that allow receiving both workers and clients.

Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Image 9 of 23
Floor Plan

This curvilinear shape is covered with a Poplar strip, to give the project a warmer image. Likewise, in order to maintain the industrial essence and open space, it was decided to use micro cement as a floor covering, as well as leaving the ceiling installations apparent and only finished in black paint. 

Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Image 19 of 23
Axo services
Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior Photography
© Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso
Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Image 20 of 23
Detail

The central workspace, which is framed by two movable screens, functions as a dynamic area according to the client's needs. Said space is supported by a floating ceiling crossed by hoses in the tone of the bank's new image, seeking to give it a more prominent image than the rest of the project. Likewise, to maintain the curved shape, it was decided to implement curved glass in the corners of the facade, giving geometric and visual continuity to the project. 

Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior Photography
© Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso
Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Image 18 of 23
Axo
Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior Photography
© Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso

Finally, the program is complemented by an intermediate area of ​​amenities, for more recreational use, as well as a dining area for senior managers.

Fintech TK Offices / QARQ - Exterior Photography
© Juan Antonio Sobrino Caso

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

About this office
QARQ
Office

Cite: "Fintech TK Offices / QARQ" [Oficinas fintech TK / QARQ] 16 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976490/fintech-tk-offices-qarq> ISSN 0719-8884

