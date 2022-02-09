We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Loft Between the Trees / Rudner Lopes Arquitetura

Loft Between the Trees / Rudner Lopes Arquitetura
  Rudner Lopes Arquitetura
  50
  2018
  • Photographs
    Ivan Araújo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Directa, Infinito Vidros, TH Engenharia
  Rudner Lopes
  TH Engenharia
Text description provided by the architects. In the Loft Between the Trees, there is total integration with nature, with little distinction between inside and outside. From the bed, you sleep seeing the moon and stars, and wake up seeing the birds and butterflies in the garden. The advantages of using steel structures are diverse, including greater ease in obtaining free spans and structural balances - as is the case of the glass corner at the head of the bed in this project, which allows a complete view of the outside without obstacles.

Built in 2018, in the municipality of Brumadinho - MG, the loft has a steel structure and ceramic brick masonry wall. The exposed concrete is a predominant material in the project, being used as ceiling and floor finish. The large glazed spans, in addition to bringing a contemporary and industrial visual approach, allow full integration with nature, making the tiny space of 50m² seem wider and more connected with the surroundings.

With a floor plan whose geometry is extremely simple, the loft has only one partition for a bathroom. The rest of the program takes place in a single room that opens up and extends completely onto a covered porch. It is on this porch with a glass roof that the inside and the outside dissolve into a pleasant space of total connection with the vibrant surrounding Atlantic Forest. The treetops and the sky are the permanent landscape of the open terrace created on the roof slab of the house. A true place to rest and decompress from contemporary urban life.

Rudner Lopes Arquitetura
