FEI X MIE Collaboration Store / NEME Studio Architects

Design Team : Chengqiang Huang, Siqin Yang, Zhibing Ou, Yinhan Wang (intern)

Visual Design : Haku Wang（Fei Patisserie）

Logo Design : Jiemei Liu (MIE FELT)

Clients : Fei Patisserie、MIE FELT

City : Foshan

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is one of the symmetrical commercial buildings around the central axis of Foshan City. The original state is a 300-square-meter glass building, and its dullness can be imagined. The owners are a French dessert shop and wool felt art shop. How to combine two different types of spaces so that they can coexist harmoniously will be an interesting exploration. After communication, it was found that the glass curtain wall could not be changed, so we arranged a new facade image with stainless steel ribs, and at the same time gave the interior a looming feeling. The integrated design of the platform and outdoor seating replaces the temporary feeling of the slope, and at the same time forms a spacious outside swing area to make up for the lack of indoor dining space.

Through the entrance doorway, you will switch to an interior space with a completely different atmosphere. We designed the modulus of the birch board, hoping that the opening of the ceiling, the opening of the door, and other positions can present a sense of order in the seam.

We try to customize furniture in a new way: furniture design - installation step design - part design - factory cutting into pieces, and finally assembled on site. We refer to the traditional tenon-and-mortise structure and simplify the splicing into a way that is easier to understand and operate, which not only ensures the fineness and texture but also saves a lot of hardware cooperation. This method also has good timeliness, which saves the production period of on-site woodworking.

From the door opening connected to the wool felt art store, you can see a completely different atmosphere from the French sweet area. Through the wrapping of the space, it can maximize the secondary art creation to create a small internal scene garden. The fine stone concrete road creates a feeling of a forest path, emphasizing the particularity of the space. The handmade area is like a mysterious small workshop surrounded by dense forests. The entrance of the art store is designed with birch board material and stepped entry, alluding to the connection between the two stores.

We combine the different spaces of the outdoors, dessert shop, and wool felt art shop through several small door openings, each with a different experience behind each door opening, forming a combination of catering, design, and art. Avant-garde consumption integrated space and eventually coexist.