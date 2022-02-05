Are Buildings Alive?

This video explores the case for understanding buildings as non-human creatures. While this might sound absurd at first, the concept has a long history and potentially very positive tangible outcomes. Buildings need to be cultivated like a garden; they require maintenance and care. If they are alive, the need for this care becomes more obvious and second nature. This conceit also prompts us to empathize with the people that conceived of and built the building, treating the human labor of its construction with admiration and reverie.

This is also the argument put forth in the book featured in the video ‘Creatures Are Stirring’ authored and edited by Joseph Altshuler and Julia Sedlock. In addition to an interview with the book's author, the video goes on to help build the case that buildings are, in fact, alive.

