We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Belgium
  5. Love pt. II Sports Facilities / Label Architecture

Love pt. II Sports Facilities / Label Architecture

Save this project
Love pt. II Sports Facilities / Label Architecture
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Charleroi, Belgium
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the green hills surrounding the city of Charleroi lies the sports centre ‘La ferme du Château’. This complex, split in two by a meandering street, comprises two distinct poles. The first one - Love pt. I, an old dependency of a castle - houses the administration and overnight accommodation of the centre. A bit higher on the hill, on a plateau backed by the forest and dominating the street, we find the second pole, Love pt. II, which englobes all the sporting facilities.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

In an attempt to connect the two poles, we continued the existing topography over the descending street. Supported by a big concrete cylinder, which doubles as a stairway, this concrete table hovers above the road. A circular void offers views from the plateau to the passing cars and cyclists. 

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The existing sports hall was offered an extension by mirroring one of its bays. Rising up from one of the corners of this extension, as if pulled out of the ground, is a small tower encapsulating a climbing hall.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Floor plan level 0
Floor plan level 0

These same tactics of mimicking, mirroring, and copying were redeployed for the construction of a second sports hall. This new volume, constructed with wooden columns and beams, is a seemingly copy of its predecessor. Any new elements, such as mirroring windows and the green color of the undulated sheets, were mimicked and added to its existing lookalike.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

To intensify this conversation between the new and the old, the original and its copy, exterior façades double the architectural language of their interior counterparts and visa-versa. This game is subscribed by the artistic intervention of Adrien Tirtiaux, which places different letters on the façades. Turning around the buildings, one can read a series of sentences or rhymes, as some of the inside facades appear again outside.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Charleroi, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Label Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingBelgium
Cite: "Love pt. II Sports Facilities / Label Architecture" 01 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976037/love-pt-ii-sports-facilities-label-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream