World
Casa Pattaya / makeAscene

Casa Pattaya / makeAscene

© Krisada BoonchaleowCourtesy of makeAscene© Krisada BoonchaleowCourtesy of makeAscene+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Pattaya City, Thailand
© Krisada Boonchaleow
Text description provided by the architects. Designing a house in the high-density area of the resort town of Pattaya takes a few design techniques from here and there. On one aspect the house is expected to express the laid-back nature of the seaside town, on the other hand, the surroundings are quite cramped with neighbor walls right next to ours. The architect then carefully studies massing placement and utilizes the negative space as the feature element to craft the overall architectural composition.

Courtesy of makeAscene
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Krisada Boonchaleow
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Courtesy of makeAscene
© Krisada Boonchaleow
The inside-out nature of the house is then expressed in various areas. The arrival courtyard is penetrating to the central living deck, creating an in-between area that is convertible to be either an indoor or outdoor living area.   Then the idea is carried on to the internal living room with flowing space to the main staircase with light well punctured through for natural light.   The isolated entertainment wing is designed as an adjoined pavilion with a surrounding timber colonnade as the semi-outdoor circulation.

© Krisada Boonchaleow
Diagram
Diagram
© Krisada Boonchaleow
In continuation, the main staircase then arrived on the second floor with a common area wrapped around the light well. With full open frontage for every room on the second floor, the common area then acts as a bridge over the convertible living deck underneath and connects between bedrooms on both wings. The architect managed to create a serene and pleasant outdoor space while still being able to block away from the unwanted visuals from the surroundings.

© Krisada Boonchaleow
makeAscene
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
