  Ennead Architects Unveils Design of Xiaomi International Headquarters in Shenzhen

Ennead Architects Unveils Design of Xiaomi International Headquarters in Shenzhen

Ennead Architects Unveils Design of Xiaomi International Headquarters in Shenzhen

Ennead Architects has been selected to design the new headquarters of electronics designer and manufacturer Xiaomi in Shenzhen. The winning design, which was a competition entry held in celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary, reflects the relationship between technology and daily life by integrating a digital interface into the fabric of the building. The structure resembles a Rubik's cube with a 360-degree LED screen surrounding the building’s podium, representing Xiaomi’s success and aspirations for the future.

Nestled in the heart of Houhai Financial and Commercial Headquarters Base, one of the key development areas in Shenzhen, Xiaomi Shenzhen International Headquarters and Xiaomi Home, the company’s flagship store, will become Shenzhen's new destinations for shopping, tourism, and civic life. The architects wanted to design a more "flexible and modular environment that can be adapted to suit the ever-changing technological landscape".

The inspiration for the design comes from the focus on technology and sense of wonder that Xiaomi brings to the public. The interior layout of the ‘Mi Rubik's Cube’ is based on architectural circulation and guides the interaction and integration of various program spaces, while the exterior concretely represents the unremitting innovation and collaborative spirit of Xiaomi's culture and mission. -- Peter Schubert FAIA, Design Partner at Ennead Architects

The architecture features an elevated ground floor used as a public space, with a LED screen wrapped around the podium. The screens will display sensory experiences for visitors and passersby, projecting Xiaomi’s work and adding vibrancy to the cityscape of Shenzhen. Above the podium, the “Mi Rubik’s Cube,” an architectural massing that reflects the work performed by Xiaomi’s designers and engineers, creates a sense of upward movement, as if the tower were floating above the city. The ground floor is elevated to the second floor, allowing the ground level spaces to be "released" back to the city.

Earlier this month, Ballinger and Ennead Architects unveiled their development of Inova Oakville, a new medical facility that will be an extension of Inova Alexandria Hospital. The project is part of Alexandria’s Oakville Triangle neighborhood redevelopment, and will feature a multi-campus initiative of Inova Health System that aims to anchor the facility with the nearby residential developments and Mt. Jefferson park.

Dima Stouhi
