We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Designing Hybrid Work and Living Spaces for Millennials

Designing Hybrid Work and Living Spaces for Millennials

Save this article
Designing Hybrid Work and Living Spaces for Millennials

Dr Steffi Burkhart knows millennials. She knows, or at least has a very informed, deeply researched opinion, on how they want to live and how they want to work. And given that millennials – commonly accepted as those born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s – will soon dominate the workforce, understanding their professional and personal needs and aspirations is very useful information. This is vital for companies, cities and countries that want to attract and usefully employ the best millennial talent.

For Burkhart, that requires a radical re-modelling of how and where we work and live. She has methodically applied this thinking in her plans for the Human & Technology Centred Ecosystem (HTCE), a projected ‘hybrid platform for new work’ in Cologne.

Save this picture!
BoConcept has been working with Burkhart on the development of millennial-minded micro-apartments. Image Courtesy of BoConcept
BoConcept has been working with Burkhart on the development of millennial-minded micro-apartments. Image Courtesy of BoConcept

HTCE is essentially a tech-enabled – think sensors, artificial intelligence, augmented reality – professional campus and laboratory where companies can test and develop new products as well as new technologies and new working practices and cultures. It is also a co-working and co-living space, a testbed for new models of work-life balance and how we blend and manage time at home, work, shared professional and social spaces, or ‘third places’, and what Burkhart calls the ‘fourth places’ – digital spaces where we engage personally and professionally.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BoConcept
Courtesy of BoConcept

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these shifts and asked all sorts of questions about working time and space. It has also raised questions about what millennials actually need from their homes.

BoConcept has been working with Burkhart on the development of HTCE’s ‘micro-apartments’, small super-flexible living spaces, ‘first places’ for millennials who need space to live, socialise but also act as bridges to the ‘fourth place’, providing the privacy and technology that allows for hybrid working and hybrid living.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BoConcept
Courtesy of BoConcept

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles

Text Message Html

Cite: "Designing Hybrid Work and Living Spaces for Millennials" 23 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975861/designing-hybrid-work-and-living-spaces-for-millennials> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream