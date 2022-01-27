We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa Asolo / Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto

Casa Asolo / Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto

Save this project
Casa Asolo / Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto

© Guilherme Jordani© Guilherme Jordani© Guilherme Jordani© Guilherme Jordani+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  86
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Guilherme Jordani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hunter Douglas, J. Marcon
  • Lead Architect: Saymon Dall Alba
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Guilherme Jordani
© Guilherme Jordani

Text description provided by the architects. Project for rent, Casa Asolo is part of the Villa Montegrappa accommodation complex. Constructive technologies help to realize the dream of a country house with a few advantages. Shorter execution time and mobility of materials in steeper topographies are some of the advantages of the steel frame to develop this charming contemporary cabin. Project for rent, Casa Asolo is part of the Villa Montegrappa accommodation complex, in Caxias do Sul/RS.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Jordani
© Guilherme Jordani

With large glass panes, natural wood coatings, and exposed concrete, the construction is entirely focused on the stunning landscape of Cerro da Glória.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Jordani
© Guilherme Jordani
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Facade
Facade
Save this picture!
© Guilherme Jordani
© Guilherme Jordani

The strategy applied to bring the visitor even closer to this natural environment is embodied by the suspended volume at the back, which houses the room with a whirlpool bath. The building has a panoramic view that frames the sunrise and sunset. The total area, considering the double-height, is 86,75 interior square meters.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Jordani
© Guilherme Jordani

It took five months to complete the work, considering the structural stages, the masonry bathroom block, and the steel frame. The cabin has a fireplace and air conditioning sized for both areas, allowing comfort in winter and summer. The openings were strategically designed for air circulation, thus, reducing energy expenditure with air conditioning. Lots of natural light during the day, and LED with 3000k color temperature for more coziness in the evenings.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Jordani
© Guilherme Jordani

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa Asolo / Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto" [Casa Asolo / Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto] 27 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975807/casa-asolo-saymon-dall-alba-arquiteto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream