Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex / Stefano Boeri Architetti

Client: Beijing Easyhome Vertical Forest Real Estate Co.,Ltd.

Founding Partner: Stefano Boeri

Partner: Yibo Xu

Project Director: Pietro Chiodi

Project Architect: Huang Yitao

Design Team: Yinxin Bao, Siyu Lei，Lei Cui，Jinye Du, Yifan Fei，Zhiyang Huang，Mohamed Hassan Ali Elgendy，Luca Xu，Liu Juan，Cecilia Picello，Sebastiano Cattiodoro, Linhong Jiang，Jialun Yuan，Mohamed Yasser Elsarif

Business Manager: Palace Gong

Plantation Consultant: Studio Laura Gatti

Structural Design Consultant: Luca Buzzoni, ARUP

LDI: Central-South Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.

Wind Test: RWDI

Visual: LIFANG (Shanghai) Digital Technologies Co., Ltd. ; Shanghai Skyin Visual Arts Co. Ltd

City: Huanggang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex, located in the city of Huanggang in Hubei province, is the very first Chinese Vertical Forest designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti China, fully completed and already home to the first tenants since a few weeks ago.

It’s a new type of Vertical Forest combining open and closed balconies that interrupt the regularity of the building and create a continuous ever-changing movement, accentuated by the presence of trees and shrubs which thanks to the structure, are able to develop freely in height while the foliage fits perfectly into the façade design.

“The design allows an excellent view of the tree-lined façades, enhancing the sensorial experience of the greenery and integrating the plant landscape with the architectural dimension – says the architect Stefano Boeri - Thus, the inhabitants of the residential towers have the opportunity to experience the urban space from a different perspective while fully enjoying the comfort of being surrounded by nature”

Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex covers an area of 4.54 hectares and consists of five towers, two of which are residential and designed as vertical forests. It’s a new green complex that integrates buildings for residences, hotels and large commercial spaces, able to meet the daily needs of a number of different individuals, residents and temporary guests, inhabitants and tourists.