We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. China
  5. Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex / Stefano Boeri Architetti

Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex / Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this project
Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex / Stefano Boeri Architetti
Save this picture!
© RAW VISION studio
© RAW VISION studio

© RAW VISION studio© RAW VISION studio© RAW VISION studio© RAW VISION studio+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Huanggang, China
  • Client:Beijing Easyhome Vertical Forest Real Estate Co.,Ltd.
  • Founding Partner:Stefano Boeri
  • Partner:Yibo Xu
  • Project Director:Pietro Chiodi
  • Project Architect:Huang Yitao
  • Design Team:Yinxin Bao, Siyu Lei，Lei Cui，Jinye Du, Yifan Fei，Zhiyang Huang，Mohamed Hassan Ali Elgendy，Luca Xu，Liu Juan，Cecilia Picello，Sebastiano Cattiodoro, Linhong Jiang，Jialun Yuan，Mohamed Yasser Elsarif
  • Business Manager:Palace Gong
  • Plantation Consultant:Studio Laura Gatti
  • Structural Design Consultant:Luca Buzzoni, ARUP
  • LDI:Central-South Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Wind Test:RWDI
  • Visual:LIFANG (Shanghai) Digital Technologies Co., Ltd. ; Shanghai Skyin Visual Arts Co. Ltd
  • City:Huanggang
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© RAW VISION studio
© RAW VISION studio

Text description provided by the architects. Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex, located in the city of Huanggang in Hubei province, is the very first Chinese Vertical Forest designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti China, fully completed and already home to the first tenants since a few weeks ago.

Save this picture!
© RAW VISION studio
© RAW VISION studio

It’s a new type of Vertical Forest combining open and closed balconies that interrupt the regularity of the building and create a continuous ever-changing movement, accentuated by the presence of trees and shrubs which thanks to the structure, are able to develop freely in height while the foliage fits perfectly into the façade design. 

Save this picture!
© RAW VISION studio
© RAW VISION studio

“The design allows an excellent view of the tree-lined façades, enhancing the sensorial experience of the greenery and integrating the plant landscape with the architectural dimension – says the architect Stefano Boeri - Thus, the inhabitants of the residential towers have the opportunity to experience the urban space from a different perspective while fully enjoying the comfort of being surrounded by nature”

Save this picture!
© RAW VISION studio
© RAW VISION studio

Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex covers an area of 4.54 hectares and consists of five towers, two of which are residential and designed as vertical forests. It’s a new green complex that integrates buildings for residences, hotels and large commercial spaces, able to meet the daily needs of a number of different individuals, residents and temporary guests, inhabitants and tourists.

Save this picture!
© RAW VISION studio
© RAW VISION studio

The greenery of the Vertical Forest, selected from local species, is made up of 404 trees (the main trees are Ginkgo biloba, Osmanthus fragrans, Acer griseum, Ligustrum lucidum and  Chimonanthus praecox); 4620 shrubs (the main middle shrubs and small shrubs are Hibiscus mutabilis, Elaeagnus pungens, Nandina domestica and  Euonymus alatus); 2408 square metres of perennial grass, flowers and climbing plants like Ophiopogon bodinieri, Sedum lineare and Liriope spicata), absorb 22 tons/year of CO2 and produce 11 tons/year of O2.

Save this picture!
© RAW VISION studio
© RAW VISION studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Huanggang, Hubei, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stefano Boeri Architetti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsChina
Cite: "Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex / Stefano Boeri Architetti" 25 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975710/easyhome-huanggang-vertical-forest-city-complex-stefano-boeri-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream