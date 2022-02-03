NIO Flagship House / LUKSTUDIO

Save this picture! the warm wooden living room filled with daylight. Image © Wen Studio

Retail Interiors • Nan Chang, China Interior Designers: LUKSTUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 470 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Wen Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project HAY Magis Bentu , Grado , JOYSLIVING , TIWUWORKS , ZaoZuo Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Christina Luk

Design Team: Yicheng Zhang, Haixin Wang, Min Dai

Clients: NIO

Consultants: TOPIN

Lighting: SHUMUNG lighting design

City: Nan Chang

Country: China

entrance to the owner zone on the second floor.

a clear view of the different zones.

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 2014, NIO is an innovative electric automotive company focusing on high-performance products. It is also committed to the vision of a global user community by establishing "NIO House" around the world. After identifying a design benchmark with bigger flagships, the brand is ready to set foot in all cities. Lukstudio has been commissioned to create the first NIO House in Nanchang.

an open entrance to the mall.

the mirrored ceiling extends the space visually.

The site is at a shopping mall with a 2-story storefront. An open gallery approach is a key to the first-floor display area with two entrances.

the streamlined elevator hall entrance.

minimalist elevator hall.

Given the white terrazzo wall and floor, mirror stainless steel ceiling is the standard materiality, our effort is in streamlining all sharp corners and adopting diffused light details, giving the overall high-tech ambiance a softer touch.

Save this picture! axonometric diagram. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO

Taking the elevator onto the second floor, one would arrive at another white gallery, but this time with a continuous arched ceiling. Inspired by water waves, the distinctive feature pays tribute to the water town identity of Nanchang and brings a lightness to the space. Under the rhythmic undulation, the terrazzo cafe counter, display wall niches, and booths are all shaped with streamlined details, as if a stone scape polished by flowing water.

NIO café under the wavy ceiling.

Contrasting to the austere white gallery, the adjacent multi-functional space finished in oak wood looks extra cozy.

a communal table at the LAB area could accommodate different gatherings.

behind the LAB table, a white box embodies the nursery and Joy Camp.

A meeting room, a nursery, and a children’s playroom are located along the east wall, while the west cabinet stores all the stools and curtains necessary for converting the “living room” into a conference space.

Save this picture! the “floating” table. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO

Save this picture! a power rail for removable sockets integrated under table top. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO

Apart from modular sofas and lounge seats, the open space also comes with a 5m-long communal table equipped for many types of gathering. Integrating subtle curves in its structure, the bespoke table appears to have its top lifted from the sides, conveying weightlessness and echoing the water current theme.

steps of transformation.

a private lecture space.

In the Nanchang NIO House project, Lukstudio takes on a challenge to optimize a predefined framework and comes up with ideas connecting to its site context. Our focus on human-scale experience and attention to detail reinforces the NIO brand’s user-centric vision. The resulting “living room” is a service hub where potential and existing car owners come together and build a progressive community of the future.