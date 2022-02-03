We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. NIO Flagship House / LUKSTUDIO

NIO Flagship House / LUKSTUDIO

Save this project
NIO Flagship House / LUKSTUDIO

a clear view of the different zones. Image © Wen Studiothe streamlined elevator hall entrance. Image © Wen Studiothe “polished” gallery. Image © Wen StudioNIO café under the wavy ceiling. Image © Wen Studio+ 29

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Nan Chang, China
  • Interior Designers: LUKSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  470
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Wen Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HAY, Magis, Bentu, Grado, JOYSLIVING, TIWUWORKS, ZaoZuo
  • Lead Architects: Christina Luk
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
entrance to the owner zone on the second floor. Image © Wen Studio
entrance to the owner zone on the second floor. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
a clear view of the different zones. Image © Wen Studio
a clear view of the different zones. Image © Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 2014, NIO is an innovative electric automotive company focusing on high-performance products. It is also committed to the vision of a global user community by establishing "NIO House" around the world. After identifying a design benchmark with bigger flagships, the brand is ready to set foot in all cities. Lukstudio has been commissioned to create the first NIO House in Nanchang.

Save this picture!
an open entrance to the mall. Image © Wen Studio
an open entrance to the mall. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
the mirrored ceiling extends the space visually. Image © Wen Studio
the mirrored ceiling extends the space visually. Image © Wen Studio

The site is at a shopping mall with a 2-story storefront. An open gallery approach is a key to the first-floor display area with two entrances.  

Save this picture!
the streamlined elevator hall entrance. Image © Wen Studio
the streamlined elevator hall entrance. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
minimalist elevator hall. Image © Wen Studio
minimalist elevator hall. Image © Wen Studio

Given the white terrazzo wall and floor, mirror stainless steel ceiling is the standard materiality, our effort is in streamlining all sharp corners and adopting diffused light details, giving the overall high-tech ambiance a softer touch.

Save this picture!
axonometric diagram. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO
axonometric diagram. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO

Taking the elevator onto the second floor, one would arrive at another white gallery, but this time with a continuous arched ceiling. Inspired by water waves, the distinctive feature pays tribute to the water town identity of Nanchang and brings a lightness to the space. Under the rhythmic undulation, the terrazzo cafe counter, display wall niches, and booths are all shaped with streamlined details, as if a stone scape polished by flowing water. 

Save this picture!
the “polished” gallery. Image © Wen Studio
the “polished” gallery. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
NIO café under the wavy ceiling. Image © Wen Studio
NIO café under the wavy ceiling. Image © Wen Studio

Contrasting to the austere white gallery, the adjacent multi-functional space finished in oak wood looks extra cozy.

Save this picture!
a communal table at the LAB area could accommodate different gatherings. Image © Wen Studio
a communal table at the LAB area could accommodate different gatherings. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
behind the LAB table, a white box embodies the nursery and Joy Camp. Image © Wen Studio
behind the LAB table, a white box embodies the nursery and Joy Camp. Image © Wen Studio

A meeting room, a nursery, and a children’s playroom are located along the east wall, while the west cabinet stores all the stools and curtains necessary for converting the “living room” into a conference space. 

Save this picture!
the “floating” table. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO
the “floating” table. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO
Save this picture!
a power rail for removable sockets integrated under table top. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO
a power rail for removable sockets integrated under table top. Image Courtesy of LUKSTUDIO

Apart from modular sofas and lounge seats, the open space also comes with a 5m-long communal table equipped for many types of gathering. Integrating subtle curves in its structure, the bespoke table appears to have its top lifted from the sides, conveying weightlessness and echoing the water current theme. 

Save this picture!
steps of transformation. Image © Wen Studio
steps of transformation. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
a private lecture space. Image © Wen Studio
a private lecture space. Image © Wen Studio

In the Nanchang NIO House project, Lukstudio takes on a challenge to optimize a predefined framework and comes up with ideas connecting to its site context. Our focus on human-scale experience and attention to detail reinforces the NIO brand’s user-centric vision. The resulting “living room” is a service hub where potential and existing car owners come together and build a progressive community of the future.

Save this picture!
an open living room. Image © Wen Studio
an open living room. Image © Wen Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:World Trade Plaza, 1706 Honggu Middle Avenue, Honggutan, Donghu District, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LUKSTUDIO
Office

Products

WoodStoneFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "NIO Flagship House / LUKSTUDIO" 03 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975704/nio-house-lukstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

the warm wooden living room filled with daylight. Image © Wen Studio

NIO House 南昌店 / 芝作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream