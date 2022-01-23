We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Blackheath Courtyard House / Pearson Architecture

Blackheath Courtyard House / Pearson Architecture

Save this project
Blackheath Courtyard House / Pearson Architecture

© Tom Ferguson Photography© Tom Ferguson Photography© Tom Ferguson Photography© Tom Ferguson Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Blackheath, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the edge of a leafy lane close to the heart of the village center, the linear composition of this Blue Mountains House presents an abstract façade of timber and steel to the street. The streamlined industrial aesthetic references the corrugated iron of rural buildings, with walls extending into branching galvanized steel garden trellises that dissolve into the garden and mesh with the neighboring landscape.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography

The long and narrow block of land was purchased by the client when it was still densely overgrown with bramble weeds and carpeted in the pine needles of the surrounding established trees. As the weeds were removed and the site opened up, a design brief was developed with our client to create a compact and welcoming home that was modest in its footprint and scale, while able to accommodate regular visits from family and friends keen to escape the city for a break in the mountains. 

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography

The house is designed to anchor the new home to the sloping land along the full length of the laneway and present a new face to the neighborhood from its highly visible position. A series of carefully screened courtyards establish connections between each room of the house with the garden. These courtyards offer shade and shelter from the mid-summer sun while admitting generous amounts of natural light into each room in the cooler months.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography
Save this picture!
Section
Section

A double-layer insulated concrete slab with a hydronic heated flooring system creates a solid base for the house. The eastern facade cantilevers out over a low exposed concrete blockwork wall, lifting and connecting the new structure with the streetscape. 

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography

Clad in a composition of radially sawn silver-top ash, dark grey corrugated steel, and painted fiber cement sheet, the laneway elevation slowly changes over time with the lightening of the timber and the growth of the vines over the courtyard screens. Subdued hues of green and grey inspired by the forests of the surrounding mountains create contemplative interiors and framed views out to neighboring gardens.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pearson Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Blackheath Courtyard House / Pearson Architecture" 23 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975593/blackheath-courtyard-house-pearson-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream