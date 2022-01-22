We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Singapore
  5. Two of a Kind Apartment / WY-TO architects

Two of a Kind Apartment / WY-TO architects

Save this project
Two of a Kind Apartment / WY-TO architects

© Frank Pinckers© Frank Pinckers© Frank Pinckers© Frank Pinckers+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

Text description provided by the architects. He is a tech-savvy CEO and an avid collector of watches. She is a renowned hairstylist based in NYC. Distinct tastes and styles define a unique duality between the young couple that sparked an opportunity to carve a bespoke project that spoke to their nature. A modest area meant that the intervention had to be controlled within a small footprint in order to maintain the main event area. These inspired the 2 opposing geological forms that perform in a concert of each other in this compact space design.

Save this picture!
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

For him, a glacial full-height Vault was constructed, clad in cool steel frames and angular aluminum panels. Breaking open through double-leafed doors, an iridescent fiery interior is revealed. Here, the collector’s watches are set proudly on display within a large custom cabinet. 

Save this picture!
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

For her, an unassuming white form curves and meanders gently along the perimeter. Housed within is a warm beige interior with a condensed layout encompassing the bathroom, pantry, and storage spaces. Integrated along the curve, a large mobile wall swings open to expose the Salon within. Its perimeter is defined by the open wall whose skeleton has been left exposed for use as shelving. Contrasting forms and materials capture the dual nature of the couple and define the distinct design of this one-of-a-kind project.

Save this picture!
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3 River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024, Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WY-TO architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSingapore
Cite: "Two of a Kind Apartment / WY-TO architects" 22 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975579/two-of-a-kind-apartment-wy-to-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream