Two of a Kind Apartment / WY-TO architects

Text description provided by the architects. He is a tech-savvy CEO and an avid collector of watches. She is a renowned hairstylist based in NYC. Distinct tastes and styles define a unique duality between the young couple that sparked an opportunity to carve a bespoke project that spoke to their nature. A modest area meant that the intervention had to be controlled within a small footprint in order to maintain the main event area. These inspired the 2 opposing geological forms that perform in a concert of each other in this compact space design.

For him, a glacial full-height Vault was constructed, clad in cool steel frames and angular aluminum panels. Breaking open through double-leafed doors, an iridescent fiery interior is revealed. Here, the collector’s watches are set proudly on display within a large custom cabinet.

For her, an unassuming white form curves and meanders gently along the perimeter. Housed within is a warm beige interior with a condensed layout encompassing the bathroom, pantry, and storage spaces. Integrated along the curve, a large mobile wall swings open to expose the Salon within. Its perimeter is defined by the open wall whose skeleton has been left exposed for use as shelving. Contrasting forms and materials capture the dual nature of the couple and define the distinct design of this one-of-a-kind project.