Spa.Sibo Beauty Salon / Beletskaya Bureau

City: Kaliningrad

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. The space of 146 square meters is located on the ground floor of a newly-built downtown apartment house. There are also a yoga class and a bunch of other hairdresser/barber studios nearby, which together form a kind of beauty cluster. High ceiling and huge windows on all sides were the main advantages of this place. The customer, a young woman, wanted to move an already running salon to a new place for a mere four months. Interior design was created with beauty cluster values in mind, environmental friendliness and naturalness in particular.

One of the main goals was to implement smart zoning. The space had to be planned in such a way that both customers and employees would feel comfortable in the same room. Another challenge was to bring natural light inside compact zones and to preserve the impression of integrity and clean space. Color palette is based on cold, "Baltic" colors which support the view outside. Textile fabric and wooden elements are there to mitigate shades of gray. The core of this concept is a mirror-made cube which subsequently became the authentic feature of this salon. Every inch of the space can be seen through the mirrors; the whole size of the room can be seen from outside which attracts people passing by. There's also LED lighting all across the perimeter of the cube to turn it into an art-object.

The concrete ceiling was left as-is, walls were finished with plaster, floor was recapped and polished. Make-up artists' consoles and workspaces are made of beautifully grained marble. Perfume shelves are cut from Baltic boulder. A hot-rolled metal desk was made on a special order exclusively for this project. Dried flowers were used in decoration. Hogweed inflorescence on the ceiling can be spinned to show an amusing dance of lights and shadows to the visitors.