  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. House in Poznań / Studio GAB

House in Poznań / Studio GAB

House in Poznań / Studio GAB

© ONI Studio© ONI Studio© ONI Studio© ONI Studio+ 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Detail
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: Studio GAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  298
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  ONI Studio
  • Lead Architects: Katarzyna Osipowicz-Grabowska, Piotr Grabowski
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a house in a unique natural environment, the vicinity of the lake, that will be visible from the windows, gives a lot of design comfort but it is also a huge challenge. The house designed for a young family should be the frame for family life. Its living spaces are to gather its inhabitants, and give the opportunity to stay together and at the same time ensure privacy in the sleeping area. 

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

The ground floor of the house brings together the interpenetrating day parts, which due to openings in the east, south and west direction will give the opportunity to use natural lighting. Through the large windows located from the east, the morning sun from the lake will fill and awaken the whole house. Later in the day, windows from the south and west along with a roof skylight will brighten the day zone and the kitchen. The heart of the house is the dining room organized around the fireplace combined with the living room and the kitchen. Finishing the house in natural materials gives the space adequate warmth and high comfort. 

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
Section
Section
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

The first floor is the investors' private space, the bedrooms located there, thanks to the large openings, enjoy a great view and morning light. The house has two terraces - one open located on the east side, the other in the form of a more intimate winter garden on the west side for hotter and colder days. The building corresponds with finishing materials and surroundings. The combination of a brick facade on the ground floor together with a vertically arranged wooden facade on the first floor inscribes the house in the colors of the natural surroundings of the forest and the lake, Due to the unique surrounding, our goal was to maximally open central part of home All the windows in the house were carefully arranged so that the view from them was as magnificent as possible. The wooden internal window frames additionally crop the image. Window sills on the floor serve as a benches. 

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

The house from the early concept was designed with full awareness of a specific budget. At each stage, cost estimation was conducted. This approach enabled us to join forces with investors to negotiate prices from suppliers and to control performance. This has helped to avoid so-called concessions and to realize our assumptions almost completely. Creating a project based on the dialogue between Architects, Investors and Contractors has resulted in the success of which is undoubtedly the satisfaction of all parties with the final result. The house is designed to meet passive housing standards high energy standard NF. Finally, it is very energy-efficient and cheap to maintain. In addition, the materials used in the building were made from local suppliers. 

© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio
© ONI Studio

Studio GAB
