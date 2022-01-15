We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Villa Lento / 100A associates

Villa Lento / 100A associates

Villa Lento / 100A associates

© Jae-yoon Kim© Jae-yoon Kim© Jae-yoon Kim© Jae-yoon Kim+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Gwangju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: 100A associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  313
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jae-yoon Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A-sang, E plus, Korea Brick, Sunilwood, Terracoat Sahara, Vista, samhwa
  • Lead Architects: Kwang-il An, Sol-ha Park
© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim

Text description provided by the architects. In the suburbs of Seoul, we finally meet the end of a deep and calm village by climbing a long mountain path, which filters complicated and distracting things in our minds. It’s the place where we forget the tempo of busy and tiring city life. We built ‘Villa Lento’ here, the lyrical place where people who really glorify art and nature are able to recover a slow and peaceful stream of time.

© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim

Our client living in Seoul wanted a resort space where they can share it with their people as well as the space where they can enjoy nature and leisure in suburban Seoul. Therefore, they purchased an about 20-years-old house, located on the top of the mountain with its back against the forest and providing a fantastic wide view. By considering how to approach the place, the form of the existing building, and a taste of the client, we first imagined a small mansion where we may find at someplace of a quiet village in Europe. Then, we changed the very intricate form to a simple house, added textures and colors with a depth of time, and wished it’ll reflect colors of nature.

© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim

We divided the house into two parts: the floor where they enjoy leisure with their people; and another floor for taking a rest personally. The 1st floor is the space for leisure where the client can share food, communicate, listen to music, and enjoy swimming and a sauna with their people. We designed it as a low and simple form, not to restrict the beauty of nature coming through the windows, and also tried to reflect his taste by adding unique points.

© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim

Particularly, in the case of the music room of the client with a hobby collecting vintage speakers and LPs (the place was a living room before), we maintained the rustic but unique ceiling and used a redwood to allow them to enjoy music with a delicate sound, in a rough and clumsy mood. The 2nd floor is a rest area and includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms with a jacuzzi and Finnish sauna, centering on the hallway. We placed the window and independent small veranda for each room and allowed him to relax and take a rest without interruption with enjoying nature.

© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim

The client observed and recorded the process of the design and asked questions about it like a child. We couldn’t help reflecting on noisy and scatterbrained ourselves by facing their brightness in the curious eyes. We wish the place will be the space to bring a peaceful stream of time back, not the private-owned space only for leisure or rest, and remain the name ‘Villa Lento’ for the house.

© Jae-yoon Kim
© Jae-yoon Kim

100A associates
