  Avandaro 333 Residential Complex / Zozaya Arquitectos

Avandaro 333 Residential Complex / Zozaya Arquitectos

Avandaro 333 Residential Complex / Zozaya Arquitectos

© Cesar Belio© Cesar Belio© Cesar Belio© Cesar Belio+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Sustainability
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  124807 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cesar Belio
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Zozaya, Enrique Zozaya
  • Design Team:José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Cadena, Cesar Octavio, Jesus Lopez, Esthela Valenzuela
  • Construction Team:Alberto Betancourt, Max Betancourt, Carlos Betancourt, Angel Sotelo
  • Engineering:Omar Hernandez Cabañas
  • Consultants:Remax Avandaro
  • Collaborators:BAI Constructora , Remax Avandaro
  • City:Valle de Bravo
  • Country:Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Avándaro, Valle de Bravo, Avándaro 333 is a housing project developed on a 17,000m2 site, which is conceived from two fundamental firsts; The consolidation of an active and collaborative community and respecting the natural context in which the project is immersed, resulting in contemporary architecture with awareness and memory, in synergy with the vernacular architecture of the region and integrating nature to the maximum so that the user can enjoy the forest, the views and the proximity to the town of Avándaro.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

The climate in the area is extremely pleasant, allowing the design of open spaces, with cross ventilation and great natural lighting. The dynamic gate system allows the user to open or close the rooms in their entirety, blurring the interior from the exterior. The program of the units on the ground floor consists of a social area that integrates living room, dining room and kitchen, outside it has a small pool and private terrace that gives access to the common garden. It has three bedrooms with private bathrooms, an open room that can be used either as a TV room or study, and a half bathroom. Units on first level have a similar program but with an additional fourth room, maid’s room, more spacious social areas, and sloping roofs.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

The image sought is that of a large residence immersed in the forest, horizontality stands out on the facades, through volumes of apparent concrete that are intercepted by stone walls in the area, giving the property personality and material wealth. they also provide privacy between neighbors. To solve the roofs, pergolas and railings, a mixed structural system was chosen, in steel and laminated wood, achieving ceilings with wooden sections of greater dimensions and fewer repetitions, thus achieving aesthetic, efficient and minimalist structures.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

The residential complex houses twenty-seven homes. Resolved from modules of three units, two on the ground floor and one on the first level, each with independent accesses and underground parking spaces. Incorporating common amenities such as: clubhouse, semi-Olympic pool, terrace, and paddle tennis court. Thus, generating a project with a coarse density displaced in a contained area, allowing the abundance of natural and common areas, promoting the full development of the users and the community. Likewise, the complex has a wastewater treatment plant and a storage system for irrigation of green areas, reducing the impact of the project on the site.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio

Zozaya Arquitectos
WoodSteel

Cite: "Avandaro 333 Residential Complex / Zozaya Arquitectos" [Complejo residencial avandaro 333 / Zozaya Arquitectos] 17 Jan 2022.

