World
  5. Architecture Biennial Installation of Mugak / BEAR

Architecture Biennial Installation of Mugak / BEAR

© Luis Diaz Diaz
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
San Sebastián, Spain
  • Architects: BEAR
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects: Ane Arce, Iñigo Berasategui
  • Clients:Peña Ganchegui Archive, MUGAK: Basque Architecture
  • Curator:Archivo Peña Ganchegui
  • Production:Blue Design
  • Collaborators:Julene Larrea, Arthur Debelle
  • City:San Sebastián
  • Country:Spain
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Text description provided by the architects. The site was already a place as Peña Ganchegui said and acting in such a wellknown environment is simply leaning back and letting others speak for you. The Peña Ganchegui Awards once again highlight the young looks that already from the present vindicate the value of architecture as a structuring cultural practice in our society.

The exhibition designed by the winners of the previous BEAR edition, pivots between two levels, two heights and two glances. The immediate of now and below: recognition, respect and place. The distant one to dream, enjoy future talent and look for the horizon.

Elevation
Elevation
© Jorge Isla
Axonometría
Axonometría
© Jorge Isla
And a metaphor: the horizon as that unattainable line of balance. Balance between risk and ruin, passion and precariousness, ambition and reality; but always with the courage and commitment that good architecture must always treasure. Now come closer, look out the window, look for the horizon beyond the wall, go up and enjoy.

© Luis Diaz Diaz
Project location

Address:San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain

Cite: "Architecture Biennial Installation of Mugak / BEAR" [Instalación Bienal de Arquitectura Mugak / BEAR] 14 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974971/architecture-biennial-installation-of-mugak-bear> ISSN 0719-8884

