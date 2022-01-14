Architecture Biennial Installation of Mugak / BEAR

+ 19

Clients: Peña Ganchegui Archive, MUGAK: Basque Architecture

Curator: Archivo Peña Ganchegui

Production: Blue Design

Collaborators: Julene Larrea, Arthur Debelle

City: San Sebastián

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The site was already a place as Peña Ganchegui said and acting in such a wellknown environment is simply leaning back and letting others speak for you. The Peña Ganchegui Awards once again highlight the young looks that already from the present vindicate the value of architecture as a structuring cultural practice in our society.

The exhibition designed by the winners of the previous BEAR edition, pivots between two levels, two heights and two glances. The immediate of now and below: recognition, respect and place. The distant one to dream, enjoy future talent and look for the horizon.

And a metaphor: the horizon as that unattainable line of balance. Balance between risk and ruin, passion and precariousness, ambition and reality; but always with the courage and commitment that good architecture must always treasure. Now come closer, look out the window, look for the horizon beyond the wall, go up and enjoy.