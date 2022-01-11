We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Italy
  5. Criss-Cross Pavilion / ErranteArchitetture

Criss-Cross Pavilion / ErranteArchitetture

Save this project
Criss-Cross Pavilion / ErranteArchitetture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari

Courtesy of Turo SedentariCourtesy of Turo SedentariCourtesy of Turo SedentariCourtesy of Turo Sedentari+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Pavilion
Caramagna Piemonte, Italy
  • Design Team:Sarah Becchio, Paolo Borghino
  • Collaborators:Rasmus Zirlewagen
  • City:Caramagna Piemonte
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Save this picture!
Drawing
Drawing

Text description provided by the architects. The shed serving the orchard, with the exception of the two-pitch corrugated metal roof supported by metal trusses, is an all-wood structure resting on seven reinforced concrete beams placed transversally. Its main function is to support two water tanks for irrigating the plants in the small orchard, each holding 3000 litres. Underneath these are two spaces for storing tools.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Save this picture!
Drawing
Drawing
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari

The small pavilion is made up of the simple overlapping, alternating laying of beams and spacer blocks in solid oak wood with a square section of 8x8 cm, to form a sort of lattice structure, in which solids and voids of equal height alternate. The crossed overlapping of these elements, using the spacers placed between the main beams, determines the continuity of material that makes this repeated system take on the role of a vertical structure, similar to a close series of pillars with a section equal to 8 cm, connected together. The bracing of the system, placed in the separating member between the two spaces housing the garden equipment, exploits the same mechanics: here the spacers are made to slide and fixed appropriately so as to configure, between the beams connecting the two main fronts, a sort of St Andrew's cross made entirely of wood. The water tanks rest on a slab composed of the superimposition of 3 crossed frames of 8x8 cm beams. Symmetrical but with mirror-image entrances, one facing the garden area separating the building from the road, the other facing the rows of trees in the orchard, they are marked by two pivot doors covered in corrugated metal. The size of the open door marks the boundary of the outer deck. The doors are the only totally opaque elements.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Save this picture!
Drawing
Drawing

More data and more stories. Placed in the open field, the construction has no impediment to change. Although sheltered by the roof overhang, the sun, rain and snow interact with the wood both as an untreated material and because of the specific configuration of the structure: colour changing according to exposure, shadows marking or light passing through the cracks, snow stopping, ice forming. The heads of each individual element, beam and spacer, protrude from the edge of the structure by a further 8 cm. The sun kisses them, the snow settles, the shadows lengthen. Fog creeps in. The long side of the parallelepiped measures 3.96 m, the short one 1.96 m. The total footprint, including the base, is 3.96 metres by 3.68 metres. The total height, including the roof, is just over 5 m. An owl and a hare live in the rafters.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari
Courtesy of Turo Sedentari

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:12030 Caramagna Piemonte CN, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ErranteArchitetture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionItaly
Cite: "Criss-Cross Pavilion / ErranteArchitetture" 11 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974890/criss-cross-pavilion-errantearchitetture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream