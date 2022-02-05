We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Los Alerces House / Ruca Proyectos

Los Alerces House / Ruca Proyectos

Save this project
Los Alerces House / Ruca Proyectos

© Ernesto Panatt© Ernesto Panatt© Ernesto Panatt© Ernesto Panatt+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Concón, Chile
  • Architects: Ruca Proyectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  248
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Ernesto Panatt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jeld-Wen, Ancozam, Añihue, Incoserv, dsalas
  • Lead Architect: Carlos Torres Alcalde
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ernesto Panatt
© Ernesto Panatt

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the middle of the most classic neighborhood of Concon, called Los Romeros, where the neighbors still fight to keep the dirt road, the plazas, and threes intact, with the sea in the backyard, Los Romeros still keep the essentials of neighborhoods life, “Vida de Barrio”, kids playing on the street riding their bikes to buy ice cream to a local shop. The general vision was conceived on two important themes. 1 -The maximum use of the land and its occupancy capacity, for which we decided to separate the house into two levels: The public áreas – dining, living spaces, kitchen, and garden – in the first floor and bedrooms, family room, terrace in the second floor.

Save this picture!
© Ernesto Panatt
© Ernesto Panatt

2 -Develop a home that is the most efficient and sustainable over time, taking into account the climate change in the región and thinking about integrating passive design and incorporating new technologies for maximum energy saving in the future. The orientation of its enclosures towards the north, maximizing views and solar gain through thermopane windows throughout the house and the construction of eaves around the perimeter in order to directly take advantage of the winter sun and protect itself allowing shade during the summer, avoiding the use of heating, lighting and air conditioning. The correct insulation of its walls, roof, and floor to avoid losses and leaks between the exterior and the interior.

Save this picture!
© Ernesto Panatt
© Ernesto Panatt
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Section - DD
Section - DD
Save this picture!
© Ernesto Panatt
© Ernesto Panatt

A system of accumulation of gray water was executed for the irrigation of the garden in an underground way, in order to make it efficient. A photovoltaic system was projected to be able to migrate all the operations of the house to electric, this generating energy and connecting “on-grid” to the public to reduce total expenses with the electricity supplier Company. Regarding the materiality of the house, it was decided on simple and honest work, integrating noble elements and ease maintenance, such as reinforced concrete in walls, polished concrete in floors, native and impregnated woods, galvanized steel, pre-painted corrugated sheet (mini wave coating).

Save this picture!
© Ernesto Panatt
© Ernesto Panatt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ruca Proyectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Los Alerces House / Ruca Proyectos" [Casa los alerces / Ruca Proyectos] 05 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974885/los-alerces-house-ruca-proyectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream