Los Alerces House / Ruca Proyectos

Houses • Concón, Chile Architects: Ruca Proyectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 248 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Ernesto Panatt

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jeld-Wen Ancozam , Añihue , Incoserv , dsalas Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Carlos Torres Alcalde

Design Team: Consuelo Alfaro

Engineering: Joaquín Valenzuela

Collaborators: Armando Castro, Alejandro Malvino, Gonzalo Castro

City: Concón

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the middle of the most classic neighborhood of Concon, called Los Romeros, where the neighbors still fight to keep the dirt road, the plazas, and threes intact, with the sea in the backyard, Los Romeros still keep the essentials of neighborhoods life, “Vida de Barrio”, kids playing on the street riding their bikes to buy ice cream to a local shop. The general vision was conceived on two important themes. 1 -The maximum use of the land and its occupancy capacity, for which we decided to separate the house into two levels: The public áreas – dining, living spaces, kitchen, and garden – in the first floor and bedrooms, family room, terrace in the second floor.

2 -Develop a home that is the most efficient and sustainable over time, taking into account the climate change in the región and thinking about integrating passive design and incorporating new technologies for maximum energy saving in the future. The orientation of its enclosures towards the north, maximizing views and solar gain through thermopane windows throughout the house and the construction of eaves around the perimeter in order to directly take advantage of the winter sun and protect itself allowing shade during the summer, avoiding the use of heating, lighting and air conditioning. The correct insulation of its walls, roof, and floor to avoid losses and leaks between the exterior and the interior.

A system of accumulation of gray water was executed for the irrigation of the garden in an underground way, in order to make it efficient. A photovoltaic system was projected to be able to migrate all the operations of the house to electric, this generating energy and connecting “on-grid” to the public to reduce total expenses with the electricity supplier Company. Regarding the materiality of the house, it was decided on simple and honest work, integrating noble elements and ease maintenance, such as reinforced concrete in walls, polished concrete in floors, native and impregnated woods, galvanized steel, pre-painted corrugated sheet (mini wave coating).