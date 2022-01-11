We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Genaro House / s_estudio

Genaro House / s_estudio
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Cordoba, Argentina
  • Architects: s_estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  382
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Enscape, Blangino, Blevel, Gallo y Manca, Luvirma, Merlino, Tessel, Trimble, Zetta Concrete
  • Lead Architects: Bruno Sileoni
  • Design Team:Bruno Sileoni, Jesica Grötter, Lautaro Giuggia Monteverde, Rocío Rueda Coll
  • Engineering:Marcelo Bonafé
  • City:Cordoba
  • Country:Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Text description provided by the architects. The house belongs to Genaro. He is its protagonist and originates the main premises that this house should attend to. To improve your quality of life, the house is the result of alternatives that achieve the highest level of accessibility and independence, with the fewest number of routes, without altering the privacy of all the functions it contains.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
In a private residential neighborhood and a somewhat irregular lot; two warehouses are located near the party walls, releasing the best orientations and visuals. A central circulation of good spatial qualities, wide and illuminated through two skylights, fragments the program in two: a social hall and a private hall, also functioning as an access hall, desk and library.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
The social nave, hierarchical through its great height and sloping ceiling, opens to the north orientation in search of the exterior spaces and the patio of the house. A gallery in relation to the living and dining area, without slopes and completely glazed, gives continuity to the pool.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Towards the other side of the circulation, and opening towards the south, receiving the best quality of light to carry out daily recreational activities; The private warehouse houses Genaro's night functions, bedrooms and games area. In turn, an offset of a module between warehouses generates the income contained in the setback of the private warehouse and the opening of the suite to the north in the setback of the social warehouse, offering the possibility of a scenographic vegetation and visual control desired in each of the patios.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
The morphology of sloping naves provides an idea of ​​shelter. While materially, a silent image is proposed that shows the focus on functionality. The material resolution is specified through a traditional masonry construction system of plastered ceramic blocks painted white; metal roofs and suspended ceilings.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Axonometría
Sección
© Gonzalo Viramonte
From the project, a system of sliding and folding wooden shutters complete the image of the house, providing protection on all four sides. A sequence of floors without unevenness, enlivens the arrival of the house to the natural terrain and works as a bellows between the private interior and the more public exterior. "We believe in architecture as a tool to improve their lives, facilitate them and why not, make them happy." Every corner belongs to Genaro.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
