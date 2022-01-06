Villa Acer / Maxim Calujac

+ 17

Houses • Hîncești, Moldova Architects: Maxim Calujac

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 135 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: etalpmet

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CONPLAST , EST – SERVICE

Architect: Maxim Calujac, Iulia Moscalet

Landscape Architect : Irina Dubinschi

Electrical Engineer: Andrei Gurulea

Plumbing And Ventilation Engineer: Roman Lecari

City: Hîncești

Country: Moldova

Text description provided by the architects. The “Acer“ house, situated on a picturesque hill, in Hancesti, is a bespoke design for a middle-aged family. The house is the axis around which the daily life of the family revolves. The core of the building consists of a wooden framework carried by a slab foundation. This was imposed by the desire to cut off the construction time and offer a simple and sustainable design solution.

The house is divided in 2 main areas: the bedrooms, bound together by a corridor, granting the users privacy; and the active area of the house: the fusion of the kitchen, dining and living. As we look outside through the glass curtain wall, we experience a dialogue between the geometry and the landscape. The focus is on the concrete beam that frames the view, as it becomes more of a painting, a scenery of green and calm. Seen from the road, the beam is the element that hides the house from unwanted sights. The beam’s curve highlights the rectangular lines of the house and adds to the balance of contrasts. The facades are covered with ayous thermowood, revealing its architectural potential and give the viewer a sense of warmth and comfort.

The minimalistic approach is also seen in the choice of finishes for the interior design: the walls are covered with wooden panels; the floor is made of polished concrete; the furniture accents add to the neutral tone of the interior. Everything is knitted together to end up in a space that does not burden day-to-day life. As this is a parental home, a place for disconnection and rest, it was decided to maintain the main characteristics of the terrain, so that everyone who visits finds himself connected to the roots, to the land and the general feeling of peace and quiet.