We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Moldova
  5. Villa Acer / Maxim Calujac

Villa Acer / Maxim Calujac

Save this project
Villa Acer / Maxim Calujac

© etalpmet© etalpmet© etalpmet© etalpmet+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Hîncești, Moldova
  • Architects: Maxim Calujac
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  etalpmet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CONPLAST, EST – SERVICE
  • Architect:Maxim Calujac, Iulia Moscalet
  • Landscape Architect :Irina Dubinschi
  • Electrical Engineer:Andrei Gurulea
  • Plumbing And Ventilation Engineer:Roman Lecari
  • City:Hîncești
  • Country:Moldova
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© etalpmet
© etalpmet

Text description provided by the architects. The “Acer“ house, situated on a picturesque hill, in Hancesti, is a bespoke design for a middle-aged family. The house is the axis around which the daily life of the family revolves. The core of the building consists of a wooden framework carried by a slab foundation. This was imposed by the desire to cut off the construction time and offer a simple and sustainable design solution.

Save this picture!
© etalpmet
© etalpmet
Save this picture!
© etalpmet
© etalpmet

The house is divided in 2 main areas: the bedrooms, bound together by a corridor, granting the users privacy; and the active area of the house: the fusion of the kitchen, dining and living. As we look outside through the glass curtain wall, we experience a dialogue between the geometry and the landscape. The focus is on the concrete beam that frames the view, as it becomes more of a painting, a scenery of green and calm. Seen from the road, the beam is the element that hides the house from unwanted sights. The beam’s curve highlights the rectangular lines of the house and adds to the balance of contrasts. The facades are covered with ayous thermowood, revealing its architectural potential and give the viewer a sense of warmth and comfort.

Save this picture!
© etalpmet
© etalpmet
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© etalpmet
© etalpmet

The minimalistic approach is also seen in the choice of finishes for the interior design: the walls are covered with wooden panels; the floor is made of polished concrete; the furniture accents add to the neutral tone of the interior. Everything is knitted together to end up in a space that does not burden day-to-day life. As this is a parental home, a place for disconnection and rest, it was decided to maintain the main characteristics of the terrain, so that everyone who visits finds himself connected to the roots, to the land and the general feeling of peace and quiet.  

Save this picture!
© etalpmet
© etalpmet

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Maxim Calujac
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMoldova
Cite: "Villa Acer / Maxim Calujac" 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974593/villa-acer-maxim-calujac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream