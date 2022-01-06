We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Fluid Home / Alessandro Isola

Fluid Home / Alessandro Isola

Save this project
Fluid Home / Alessandro Isola

© Thomas Pagani© Thomas Pagani© Thomas Pagani© Thomas Pagani+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani

Text description provided by the architects. A country family home where flexible spaces and multifunctional services respond to daily life’s requirements. Going through a challenging era, this project is designed to transform and adapt to ever-changing needs.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani

The overall design consists of an architectural rear extension, as well as the revitalization of all the interior and outdoor spaces. The main space, on the ground floor, is a mixture of functions, inviting the family members to interact and spend some quality time together.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani
Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani
Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani

The television is no longer the focus of the living room, and the kitchen becomes not only a place where they eat but also a place where one can work, socialize and study. This concept is enhanced with a three-meter-long timber table cantilevered from the kitchen island that appears to float, becoming an integral part of the cooking area. 

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

Indoor and outdoor pivoting panels as well as indoor sliding screens allow space reconfiguration and trigger different ways of inhabiting spaces. A 14-meter long double-height oak timber wall (from the certified forest) incorporates different functions: staircase balustrade, mezzanine balustrade, display unit, hidden storage, hidden pivoting door, and hidden kitchen area to serve as a support to the main kitchen island. Unexpected moments are also part of the project, like the ‘peeling off’ of the wall to create the fireplace at mezzanine levels.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani

Almost everything is done through local independent craftsmen who, that over generations have perfected a particular craft technique. this bygone artisan know-how and timeless quality are sensitively paired with advancements in technology.

Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

For example, the steam room area and the bathroom are encapsulated inside a metal cube. A parametric design perforation made by a CNC machine allows controlling the visual permeability between spaces and the natural lights filtrating through.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani
Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani

A journey through materials and textures. Natural materials such as timber and porfido stone rough cut or split cut, travertine and orsera stones + metal are the few materials utilized in this project. All materials are treated in different ways to bring out their inner beauty.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alessandro Isola
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Fluid Home / Alessandro Isola" 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974572/fluid-home-alessandro-isola> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream