Claroty Office / Switchup

Offices Interiors • Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel Architects: Switchup

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Peled Studios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Tollman’s Collectie , Floralis , Innovate Israel , Pick-Up Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. Claroty is the leading industrial cybersecurity platform. Claroty's comprehensive platform empowers you to identify, manage, and protect your OT, IoT, and IIoT assets—regardless of where you are on your industrial cybersecurity journey. Switchup sought to design an office space for Claroty that provides a high level of function for a fast-moving business while also looking visually interesting at every turn. The design features a number of unique, interesting textures and bold colors to help liven up the traditional working environment.

The large reception area of Claroty proudly displays their logo adjacent to a bold, pink wall decal that not only mimics their branding but also gives a taste of the types of colors, textures, and patterns you will see throughout the office. Aside from the pink decal and an orange iron room divider, the space is awash in light natural neutral tones, providing a sense of calm and balance.

The central kitchen in clarity is an ideal meeting and eating place: barstools line the extra-large island in the kitchen, dual fridges ensure no one misplaces their lunch, and modular square and round tables with traditional cafeteria seating make this space on that works. To add a layer of enticing design, this space features a bright, pastel rose-colored staircase leading to the second floor of the office. This grand element is a showstopper in the Claroty office design and is sure to be a conversation point for any visitors or clients.

On the other side of the main kitchen and eating area, a small sitting nook helps a large, open face not feel as empty and vast. These comfy seats are ideal for informal team meetings or as a client waiting area. Geometric, abstract faces adorn the wall and tie in the bright colors in the other parts of the office. For slightly more private meeting areas or a quick respite away from work, these meeting pods are perfect. With floor-to-ceiling windows and chic, mid-century modern furniture, this is a space that any Claroty employee would be happy to relax in.