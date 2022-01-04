We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Israel
  5. Claroty Office / Switchup

Claroty Office / Switchup

Save this project
Claroty Office / Switchup

© Peled Studios© Peled Studios© Peled Studios© Peled Studios+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Switchup
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Peled Studios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Tollman’s, Collectie, Floralis, Innovate Israel, Pick-Up
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Claroty is the leading industrial cybersecurity platform. Claroty's comprehensive platform empowers you to identify, manage, and protect your OT, IoT, and IIoT assets—regardless of where you are on your industrial cybersecurity journey. Switchup sought to design an office space for Claroty that provides a high level of function for a fast-moving business while also looking visually interesting at every turn. The design features a number of unique, interesting textures and bold colors to help liven up the traditional working environment.

Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios
Save this picture!
Plan - 10th Floor
Plan - 10th Floor
Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios

The large reception area of Claroty proudly displays their logo adjacent to a bold, pink wall decal that not only mimics their branding but also gives a taste of the types of colors, textures, and patterns you will see throughout the office. Aside from the pink decal and an orange iron room divider, the space is awash in light natural neutral tones, providing a sense of calm and balance.

Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios
Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios

The central kitchen in clarity is an ideal meeting and eating place: barstools line the extra-large island in the kitchen, dual fridges ensure no one misplaces their lunch, and modular square and round tables with traditional cafeteria seating make this space on that works. To add a layer of enticing design, this space features a bright, pastel rose-colored staircase leading to the second floor of the office. This grand element is a showstopper in the Claroty office design and is sure to be a conversation point for any visitors or clients.

Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios
Save this picture!
Plan - 11th Floor
Plan - 11th Floor
Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios

On the other side of the main kitchen and eating area, a small sitting nook helps a large, open face not feel as empty and vast. These comfy seats are ideal for informal team meetings or as a client waiting area. Geometric, abstract faces adorn the wall and tie in the bright colors in the other parts of the office. For slightly more private meeting areas or a quick respite away from work, these meeting pods are perfect. With floor-to-ceiling windows and chic, mid-century modern furniture, this is a space that any Claroty employee would be happy to relax in.

Save this picture!
© Peled Studios
© Peled Studios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Switchup
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsIsrael
Cite: "Claroty Office / Switchup" 04 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974535/claroty-office-switchup> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream