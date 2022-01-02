We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. France
  5. La Minais Sports Hall / Bohuon Bertic Architectes

La Minais Sports Hall / Bohuon Bertic Architectes

Save this project
La Minais Sports Hall / Bohuon Bertic Architectes
Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona

© Juan Cardona© Juan Cardona© Juan Cardona© Juan Cardona+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium
Sainte-Luce-sur-Loire, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona

Text description provided by the architects. Key project in the Minais district’s development, the sports hall is written as a winding that unifies the entire programme in a gesture on the landscape scale. The project is composed of three main elements: the multi- sports area, the bodily expression room and the service areas. Organised in a stepped ring around the high volume of the multi-sports area, the orthogonal partition determines a use on each side and sectors easily practices with or without public. The transition from the ground, grading the reading scales, minimises the verticality of the building and softens the relationship with the environment.

Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona
Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona

The construction system is based on a ground floor level in concrete for walls and floors. The emerging volumes are made of metal frame with beams reaching 40m in the multi-sports area. A triple-skin façade with external insulation constitutes a uniform envelope. The standing seam cladding is composed of perforated and opaques aluminium sheets laid in variable horizontal lines. In this unitary cladding, the main entrance and the terrace are immediately revealed as major elements.

The project is written with quiet and bright tones created calm and serene atmospheres both inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona

The clubs, sports associations and school groups are located on the ground floor, while the spectators are installed on the first floor. A large stairway leads up the public to the stands and to the reception area.

Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona

The reception room, generously glazed, is open both to the multi-sports area and toward the park through a long window extended by an accessible terrace. 

Save this picture!
© Juan Cardona
© Juan Cardona

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:44980 Sainte-Luce-sur-Loire, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bohuon Bertic Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumFrance
Cite: "La Minais Sports Hall / Bohuon Bertic Architectes" 02 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974412/la-minais-sports-hall-bohuon-bertic-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream