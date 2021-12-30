We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Wine Social / LAB404

Wine Social / LAB404

Wine Social / LAB404

© Yong-joon Choi

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Wine Social is a cultural space where you can experience wine in comfort through blind tasting of 5 wines curated by a sommelier. The concept is a new world opening up when you open the secret gate, walk a narrow path and enter a white cave and a space under the sky where darkness and light coexist.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Feel the Wine - Close your eyes and savor the wine itself in the same way you would focus on yourself when closing your eyes in nature.

Secret Cave and Sky - When you open the secret gate with a small light, a new world opens up and you walk a narrow path until you reach a white cave and a space under the sky where darkness and light coexist.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Social Space - We created a space with a modern interpretation of nature where customers can socialize over wine. We established the CAVE BAR and SKY ROOM to enable customers to enjoy wine while sharing a comfortable experience.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Secret Gate - When you open the secret gate with a small light, a new world that is different from the downtown area of Shin sa-dong in Gangnam opens up.

Narrow Path - It is a transitional space envisioning a walk along a path under the sunlight sparkling through the leaves. The light of the WHITE CAVE spreads along the path through the lattice space.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

White Cave - The CAVE BAR is a space where two or three people communicate with a sommelier over wine in a wine cellar based on the motif of a cave.

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Black Sky - The Black Room is a space where four or five people close their eyes in the dark clouds and feel the wine itself. The white fabric on the ceiling moves with the wind from the air conditioner. The bar table and round sofa are also based on the motif of round stones, and the black mirror on the side expands the feeling of spaciousness.

White Sky - The White Room is a fresh and bright space that contrasts with the Black Room. 

© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Address:2nd floor, 71-1 Apgujeong-ro 46-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

LAB404
Cite: "Wine Social / LAB404" 30 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974353/wine-social-lab404> ISSN 0719-8884

