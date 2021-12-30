We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. PR House / Triangular

PR House / Triangular

Save this project
PR House / Triangular

© Nicolás Sanchez© Nicolás Sanchez© Nicolás Sanchez© Nicolás Sanchez+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cunco, Chile
  • Architects: Triangular
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2583 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nicolás Sanchez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acerline, Arauco, Grasstech, Leaf Panel
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

Text description provided by the architects. The initial challenge of the project was to locate the house in an area with a steep slope (40% - 50%) to capture the only panoramic view that the site offers towards Colico Lake. An strategy of a series of concrete retaining wall was chosen to shape terraces at different levels following the site slope for intervening as little as possible the terrain and its native vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

Between these walls were defined the access areas, the public spaces of the house (Kitchen - Hall and Living room), terraces and exterior patios. On these walls, a glazed horizontal steel and wood bar sits, managing to capture the best distant views that the site has.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

The house is accessed between 2 concrete walls that ends in a hall with a view to the bottom of Colico Lake. The hall has a double height space that distributes and separates the three areas that are defined in this house: common areas on the 1st floor, children and guests area on the 2nd floor towards the west; and master bedroom on the 2nd floor to the east. This clear zoning is due, on the one hand, to the need for ample family gathering spaces and simultaneously places of tranquility with total independence from each other (bedrooms); and on the other, to the adaptability of use given the fluctuation of users and thermal requirements during the year.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

The materiality and defined colors seek to integrate the house into the natural context. The graphite color of the basements camouflage the retaining walls in their surroundings. The use of glass and wood in cladding ceilings, eaves and walls in volume of the 2nd floor, highlight this figure of a bar perched on concrete baseboards.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Triangular
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "PR House / Triangular" [Casa PR / Triangular] 30 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974302/pr-house-triangular> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream